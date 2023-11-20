The iconic establishment from the series starring Jeremy Allen White is inspired by a real one located in Chicago.

Jeremy Allen White en The Bear

Join the conversation

The Bear tells the story of Carmen Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White)and prestigious chef who inherits his brother’s restaurant, The Beef of Chicagoland, after his tragic suicide. During the first season Carmy will have to leave his prestigious position in a fine dining restaurant to take charge of the cafeteria specializing in sandwiches and sandwiches in Chicago.

The plot revolves around the complicated adaptation that the protagonist suffers to the new space, a catastrophic environment compared to what he was used to. Financing and supplier problems will become daily events at the helm of a low-prestige establishment in a humble Chicago neighborhood.

The unbearable pressure of a kitchen immersed in chaos merges with the most emotional scenes of the characters who have lost their brother, Carmy, and their sister Natalie, who helps them move the business forward despite the problems. Live the agonizing scenarios that occur in the kitchen, added to the personal problems of each character, bring the viewer closer to reality that hundreds of hospitality businesses can experience. Thus, Christopher Storer (the director of the series) manages to keep the public’s attention subjecting them to a feeling of inevitable empathy.

One of the keys to the series’ success is the performances. of the protagonist Jeremy Allen White which, as we already saw in Shameless, proves to be a versatile and dedicated actor in every role he has the opportunity to play. The charismatic and energetic Carmy shows us the inner world that he keeps behind his professional shell. The truth is that He is a complicated character and deep with great insecurities that, as in Shameless, ends up externalizing in incredible monologues that will make your skin crawl.

Despite defining himself as a psychopath incapable of doing anything well beyond his job, In the second season the chef will show personal development fruit of the environment that has made him confront himself on more than one occasion. It is currently one of the best comedy series that can be seen on Disney +, in this case, from dramatic comedy.

Here you can watch The Bear on Disney +

The iconic establishment from the series starring Jeremy Allen White is inspired by a real one located in Chicago

The protagonist space, where most of the relevant scenes of the series take place, is the family business. The Beef of Chicagolandwhich will end up becoming the establishment that gives its name to the series, The beara name chosen in relation to the nickname with which the characters refer to the protagonist.

The restaurant It is located in the River North neighborhood, a central area of ​​Chicago and near the coast, a place where you can see numerous businesses like the one represented in the series. That is why The fictional business The Beef is based on a real one called Mr. Beef on Orleans, located in the same neighborhood as the one in the series. The restaurant itself It closed temporarily so the series could use it for filming..

However, It is not the only establishment that the production company has used Fx Productions to record the show released in Hulu. Other bars from Chicago as Ever (Chicago’s Ever in the series)located on West Fulton Street, They have also given up their facilities to film some scenes and get promotion for it. Since, after the broadcast and success of the series, many tourists do not want to miss the kitchens in which Carmy and her companions go into hysteria and leave us with electrifying scenes.

Production success is non-negotiable And because of that the third season is already confirmed from the most stressful series on television, The Bear will return to tell us what comes after that emotional ending, in which the protagonist brings all his feelings to the fore and faces reality.

In relation to this, it is fair to mention the Brilliant performance by Allen White in this last sequence shot without cuts. The closing of the second season has left the fans from the series with honey on the lips and waiting to know what will happen to the future of the business.

Join the conversation

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Alfa Beta Juega receives a commission. Join the Alfa Beta Juega bargain channel to find out about the best offers before anyone else.