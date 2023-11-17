FX’s flagship series was recently renewed for a third season, and its networks hint at a potential flashpoint in the upcoming episodes.

If you enjoy getting stressed while watching a series, the shouting, the egos like castles and the word “chef” being said two hundred times per episode, surely you have already enjoyed the joys of The Bear, the successful FX series that we receive in Spain at via Disney+.

After premiering the powerful second season of The Bear this summer, FX renewed the series for a third batch of episodes a few days ago, so Carmy and company will once again raise the culinary tension to inconceivable levels.

Season 2 of The Bear saw the conversion of the old The Beef into the new The Bear, the restaurant Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) always dreamed of.

But this renowned chef will have to deal with all kinds of problems, from undisciplined staff to past traumas more than willing to knock on his door to be sacked. There is also a battle of egos between Carmy and Sydneythe character masterfully embodied by Ayo Edebiri.

The Bear promises more bites in season 3

Although the professional relationship between Carmy and Sydney has produced great results, there is a streak of pride in both that leads them to conflict with astonishing ease. It is something much less obvious than with Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), mostly because he’s a textbook loudmouth.

Through Twitter (X), The Bear’s official account has shared a two-part video in which, first, Carmy shows Mike (Jon Bernthal) his plans to build The Bear. Immediately afterwards, Sydney arrives at the door of the restaurant and looks doubtfully at the bear symbol on the facade.

The Bear revolves around many internal conflicts of the characters and their apparent inability to talk about things like civilized people, not necessarily in the kitchen, where nerves are on the surface, but away from the stove.

Of course, The Bear season 3 has a lot more to explore than those conflicts between Carmy and Sydney. There is a great desire to know more details about the next episodes.