The shocking film The Batman (2022) will be part of the extensive catalog of the Netflix streaming platform.

The Batman is the reboot of the Dark Knight directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Colin Farrell, Paul Dano and Andy Serkis.

To date, The Batman could be seen on HBO Max, but after different agreements between companies, it will now make the jump to Netflix. Unfortunately, we don’t know the exact date yet, but we’ll stay tuned.

What is it about?

The Batman

In a grim Gotham City, Mayor Don Mitchell Jr. is murdered on Halloween by the cunning assassin known as the Riddler. Bruce Wayne, also known as Batman, begins investigating the murder with the Gotham City Police Department (GCPD). Since the criminal leaves some clues.

Batman and Gordon discover that there is a connection between Mitchell, a mysterious woman named Annika, and the Iceberg Lounge, a club owned by The Penguin, lieutenant of mobster Carmine Falcone. Batman interrogates the Penguin and follows Selina Kyle, Annika’s roommate and waitress at the club. They discover clues that point to the involvement of the district attorney, Gil Colson, with Falcone.

Riddler kidnaps Colson, ties him to a bomb, and sends him to disrupt Mitchell’s funeral. Batman arrives at the scene and faces a series of riddles posed by the Riddler. Despite his help, Colson dies for refusing to reveal the name of the informant he framed Sal Maroni in a drug bust. Batman and Gordon deduce that The Penguin is the informant and follow his trail to a drug operation, discovering the complicity of several GCPD agents.

While Selina inadvertently exposes the corruption, Batman captures the Penguin, but he is not the informant. Batman and Gordon discover that the Riddler, known as Edward Nashton, held a grudge against Thomas Wayne, Bruce’s father. Nashton attacks the sewer system and sets off bombs throughout the city. Batman and Selina prevent a planned assassination by Riddler’s followers and fight them, saving Mayor Bella Reál. When Batman is about to be killed, Selina rescues him and they finally kiss.

Batman reveals that the masked Riddler’s latest follower is simply a disgruntled man who attended the mayor’s funeral. When Batman asks him who he is, the man replies, “I am vengeance.” Batman cuts a power line to save the rally from the flood, electrocuting himself. After rescuing the survivors, Batman vows to inspire hope in Gotham. Selina rides out of town on her motorcycle, and Nashton makes a new friend in Arkham. Batman vows to help in the city’s recovery, promising to instill hope in Gotham, as he looks toward a brighter future.