Robert Pattinson’s Batman has been characterized by having his eyes made up

Robert Pattinson is the Batman of the Elseworld universe

For years we have been able to see how Batman has been one of the most popular superheroes in cinemabeing that Adam West’s interpretation of the character is already far away to give way to Michael Keaton, Christian Bale, Ben Affleck y Robert Pattinson. However, although all of these have had something in common, this last one has been the only one that has maintained it.

And throughout the history of the Dark Knight films it has been seen that The actors painted their eyes with black makeup so that when wearing the mask it would completely shadow the face, with the eyes being the only white part as occurs in comics and animation. In that sense, famous is the scene in which Michael Keaton is not wearing makeup because the mask would be torn off, which produced a certain clash with continuity, but which made it clear that Hollywood was not prepared to show an actor wearing makeup.

The Batman presented the Dark Knight with painted eyes after years of taboo

In fact, although in Batman Begins Christian Bale, who refused to appear in The Flash, had a scene in the script in which he cleaned his eye makeup with a towel offered by Alfred, this did not make it to the final cut, which again highlight this care of movies for not showing the actors with products associated with women. We do not know the reason for such thinking.

However, it was finally with The Batman and the eponymous character played by Robert Pattinson when we were finally able to see that Batman had his eyes painted black when removing the mask, being something that fits for appearance and that, as you can see in the image above, was not a big deal either, so it is not understandable that it took almost three decades to show it like this.

Be that as it may, we will have to see what more scenes they surprise us with in the next The Batman movie with this same actor, of which it must be said that there are already fans who make concept arts with Andrew Garfield as one of the classic Batman villains and that many want it to appear in the movie.

