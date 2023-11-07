A huge list of movies based on characters from the DC Universe will come to the Netflix platform.

Netflix has good news for DC movie fans. The DCEU is about to land on Netflix to celebrate the end of the year. Information suggests movies set in the DCEU would arrive on Netflix next month, from Man of Steel to The Suicide Squad, as well as Shazam! and the Black Adam sequel will join the list. It has also been noted that films that are not directly connected to the DCEU such as The Batman y DC League of Super-Pets They would also arrive on Netflix in December.

The other DC movies that would come to Netflix starting next December 1st they include Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad, Wonder Woman, League of Justice, Birds of Prey y Wonder Woman 1984. The only DCEU movies that would be left out are Aquaman, Shazam! The fury of the gods, The Flash y Blue Beetle. Initially, the four-hour extended version of Justice League, known as Zack Snyder’s Justice Leaguewill also be excluded and will remain exclusive to the platform. HBO Max.

The announcement about the arrival of most of the DCEU films on Netflix coincides with the closure of the universe that will occur at the same time. The last movie before the reboot DCEU es Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom which will premiere on December 22. James Gunn is the main person in charge of directing the new DCEU rebootalthough the director of Guardians of the Galaxy has confirmed that there will be several actors who will reprise their roles, but that will not include any of the original Justice League members.

On the other hand, the world of The Batman has begun to take the first steps of its expansion. A sequel to the hit film is currently in the works with a planned release date of October 2025. There is also a series in development at HBO Max which focuses on the figure of Colin Farrell’s Penguin, set after the events that happened in The Batman.

