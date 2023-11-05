Jagged Edge Productions has very ambitious plans for its next projects: horror films based on Winnie the Pooh, Bambi and Peter Pan will be just the beginning.

Jagged Edge Productionsthe producer of Winnie the Pooh: honey and bloodwill release three new films next year slasher based on children’s stories: the sequel to his hit inspired by the character of A. A. MilnePeter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare y Bambi: The Reckoning.

At the end of last year, Scott Jeffrey shared the first details about horror movie Bambi. The production of the film has undergone some changes since then, but is still scheduled for release in theaters in 2024.

“Actually we were going to shoot Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmarebut the script was not ready,” explained Scott Jeffrey in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“I was going to direct Bambi, but I changed to Peter Pan because it’s more my style. I’m delaying Peter Pan until April, and Bambi starts filming in January. So we are preparing right now. It’s going to be crazy”.

Winnie the Pooh: Honey and Blood has started a slasher horror cinematic universe

Scott Jeffrey has confirmed that Jagged Edge Productions’ plan is to continue making low-budget horror film based on children’s characters who turn evil. But they will go even one step further, creating a kind of cinematic universe.

“I want them to interact with each other,” confirmed the producer of Bambi: The Reckoning. “There will be Easter eggs in Winnie the Pooh 2 about two movies that have not yet been announced. Just a little wink. Same in Bambi. “They are very connected, but not in your face.”

The most interesting thing is that Peter Pan, Bambi and Winnie the Pooh will have these little ones Easter eggs in their next feature films, but their universes of macabre children’s stories They will end up colliding at some point: “Later on, I guess when we run out of ideas, that’s when they will start to meet.”