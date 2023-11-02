Thanks to the collaboration of Daniel, the young man detained at his home for paying 3,000 euros to connect live to the torture of a young woman, the BAC team mounts a large operation at the Atocha station.

Daniel is the bait for Yarum to sell him again one of the links to access the snuff videos of The Purple Network. Everyone is very nervous since finding him is vitally important to approaching the organization.

Elena Blanco’s intuition makes her react and unleashes a great chase through the station. Everyone runs after the main suspect and Chesca manages to capture the link seller, lunging at him. Will this man help them enter the dark purple web?