Came the day. Without announcements, nor publicity, nor great ceremonies and in such a discreet way that we have only found out thanks to the attentive eyes of a handful of aviation enthusiasts and amateur photographers, but the B-21 Raider, the new “ace” of the US Air Force has finally taken to the skies. The stealth bomber with which the United States wants to boost its air force made its first test flight at the end of last week, a fundamental step in the development of what is probably one of the Air Force’s biggest technological bets.

After all, this stealth technology bomber that aspires to renew the US fleet boasts of being a milestone: “The first sixth generation aircraft.”

Soaring through the skies. The flight test of the B-21 Raider took place on Friday, when it left the Northrop company facilities at US Air Force Plant 42 located in Palmdale, California. The takeoff was at dawn (6:51 am) and was carried out without prior publicity, but it did not go unnoticed by the dozens of aviation lovers and photographers who were gathered around the base precisely in the hope of seeing the debut of the new bomber.

This was revealed by the Reuters agency, which was able to contrast the information with Ann Stefanek, spokesperson for the US Air Force: “The B-21 Raider is undergoing flight tests, which are a critical step.” The information has also been confirmed by other media, such as NewAtlas, which points out that after a video of the flight in ground test.

















Objective: modernize the fleet. B-21 Raider will not be just any aircraft. Nor its purpose. With it, the US Air Force aspires to modernize its fleet of bombers, a demanding task for which it has opted for a fascinating ship: equipped with stealth technology, capable of transporting conventional and nuclear ammunition and which – Northrop Grumman presumes – will allow allows the US to “penetrate air defenses” and hit targets anywhere in the world.

“Currently only 10% of our nation’s bomber force is capable of penetrating the adversary’s advanced air defenses. While they have continued to invest heavily in sophisticated technologies and weapons platforms,” ​​he adds. The purpose is to go far beyond the capability of the current B-1 Lancer, B-52 or B-2 Spirit models, although Northrop Grumman insists that this capability has a clear focus: “Deterring potential adversaries.”





Dropper information. Although the Air Force has acknowledged that it aspires to acquire at least a hundred aircraft and the “average unit acquisition cost” is around $692 million, information about the B-21 has been released in dribs and drabs. The manufacturer itself acknowledges on its website that “due to the classified nature of the program,” a precise production or start-up schedule cannot even be defined. It only states that the Air Force wants to have its first models in the middle of this same decade.

Not everything is a mystery, of course. In late 2022, the Air Force and Northrop organized an official presentation of the B-21 at the Palmdale, California facility. A good dose of rhetoric was deployed during the event, but above all we were allowed to take a look at the aircraft. Biased and superficial, true, but it provided a rough idea of ​​what the Raider would be like. “It is the first strategic bomber in more than 30 years,” insisted the Secretary of Defense.





To whet your appetite (and deter). That was not the only look we were able to take at the ship. The US Department of Defense offered another fleeting view months ago through the Dvidshub.net platform, with new photos that, although they went far beyond the December presentation, did allow experts to speculate on some of its peculiarities. Its flying wing design, similar to that of the B-2 Spirit bomber, and its air intakes aroused special interest.

Since then the brand new B-21 has been seen on other occasions. In September Northrop Grumman published an image of the plane perched on an esplanade at its California facilities and just a few days ago the magazine Air & Space Forces Magezine published a new image, from a somewhat different perspective, showing the tail of the bomber and something else. of its design. The photo was published on that occasion by the user Folding_White Table on Reddit.

























Mystery resolved: takeoff. That there were fans and photographers stationed at the Palmdale base is no coincidence. Beyond the images or data of the B-21, the big question until now was when we could see it in the air. The statement released by the Air Force in December was very sparse in details and was limited to explaining that the schedule of the first flight would depend on “data and events.” What’s more, he claimed not to know the precise date on which the B-21 will enter service, which has not prevented him from deciding where he will locate his base.

What we did know was that in September the B-21 Raider was advancing precisely towards that crucial phase. “The Air Force announced today that the B-21 has begun using the engine as part of its ground test program at the Northrop facility,” the firm explained, insisting that the engine tests represented “an essential milestone.” ” for the bomber program. Regarding when it would take off from the ground, it only noted that the first flight required monitoring data and guaranteed that it was continuing to advance on “its path to testing” in the air.

Looking to the end of the year. The discretion of the US Air Force did not prevent rumors and comments from circulating about when the B-21 would take flight and undergo its fire test. In March, Air & Space Forces, the magazine of the Air & Spaces Forces Association, published an article in which it included words from the Secretary of the Air Force that suggested that flight tests could begin, a priori, at the end of the year. In the publications that the AFA magazine dedicated to the B-21 Raider at the end of October and, again, at the beginning of this month, it insisted on that scenario: a first flight before 2024.

“Rigorous testing is a critical step in the B-21 flight test program,” the Air Force explains to the publication: “Comprehensive testing evaluates systems, components and functionality. It allows us to mitigate risks, optimize design and also improve operational efficiency.”

Caution… and small steps. The tone and speech have not changed much since then. Caution. And more caution. “Although the first flight will be a data-driven event closely monitored by Northrop and the Air Force, key programmatic decisions and strategies place the program in a positive position for the future,” the manufacturer wrote in its latest statement on the project. In it he confirmed that the tests of engines, weapons compartment doors, landing gear and control surfaces showed “expected results.”

Images: Northrop Grumman 1, 2, 3 and US Air Force

