With the end of Loki and his influence on the AVT, a new chronology seems to have arrived in the MCU

The Temporal Variation Authority (AVT) is an entity that exceeds the limits of the usual understanding of time. Playing a crucial role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), this agency, originally created by He Who Remains, has evolved from being a tool for pruning timelines to becoming a more benevolent entity.

One war, many fronts

Before the existence of the Temporal Variance Authority, a devastating Time War raged across the multiverse, led by variants of Kang the Conqueror, sparked by Nathaniel Richards’ experiments with alternate realities. This war caused chaos, almost destroying everything in existence. In Loki, it is revealed that He Who Remains emerged victorious, determined to prevent another such war.

Subsequently, He Who Remains founded the Time Variation Authority, selecting Earth-616 as the primordial universe and creating the Sacred Timeline. AVT agents, including Ravonna Renslayer and Mobius M. Mobius, were tasked with protecting this universe and pruning any divergent timelines.

Sylvie, the rebel variant

Sylvie Laufeydottir, a variant of Loki, was captured by the AVT for deviating from the Sacred Line. After escaping her, she spent decades sabotaging the Time Variation Authority, planning to bombard the timeline with Nexus events. Her capture and subsequent escape proved to be crucial events in the history of the AVT.

Miss Minutes and He Who Remains erased the memories of everyone in the Temporal Variation Authority, creating a myth about the agency’s creation and replacing all images of He Who Remains with those of the Time Keepers.

Temporary robbery and its consequences

The Avengers’ time heist in Avengers: Endgame created an alternate timeline. Loki, captured by the Temporal Variation Authority, learns that this heist was sanctioned by the Temporal Variance Authority, but its existence was not.

Loki and Sylvie, united by love and rebellion, discover the fiction of the Time Keepers and finally confront the One Who Remains, choosing to kill him and trigger a rupture in the Sacred Timeline.

A villain through time and space

Kang, a central figure in the Temporal Variation Authority storyline, represents a complex antagonist in the MCU. The various variants of him, each with their own agenda and characteristics, make Kang a unique and multifaceted enemy. This villain, originally from the pages of Marvel Comics, has become a fundamental axis in the development of the history of the MCU, especially after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Unlike Thanos, whose motivation was to balance the universe, Kang seeks to dominate multiple realities, challenging not only the heroes but also the very fabric of time and space. This characteristic makes it a much more unpredictable and dangerous threat, opening a range of narrative possibilities in future installments of the MCU.

A new beginning for the AVT

Following the death of He Who Remains, Loki reveals the truth to the Temporal Variation Authority, prompting immediate reform. The agency changes its focus, dedicating itself to protecting the timelines instead of destroying them.

The instability of the Loom of Time, due to the subsequent chaos, leads Loki and Mobius to recruit Victor Timely, a variant of Kang, to attempt to prevent the destruction of the multiverse.

Loki: architect of a new multiverse

Finally, Loki travels back in time and, faced with the impossibility of repairing the Loom of Time, decides to forge a new multiverse. Inspired by Yggdrasil, the world tree of Norse mythology, he creates a stable and cohesive multiverse.

The Time Variation Authority completes its transformation, becoming a bastion of good in the multiverse. Under the leadership of Hunter-B15 and other veterans, the agency begins a new era, protecting the timelines it once sought to destroy.