Marvel Studios fans are going crazy with the idea of ​​Avengers 6 that arises from the latest theory that appeared on the Internet.

There is an Avengers 6 theory that has unleashed madness at Marvel Studios. A theory about Secret Wars has become more plausible with the latest information from Variety. Some information suggests that the original team of UCM superheroes could return much sooner than expected. Since its inception, each MCU film has built toward something bigger than a simple sequel or trilogy. The Infinity Saga culminated in the explosive finale of Avengers: Endgame. And the Multiverse Saga will be no different. Just as the greatest heroes came together to face Thanos, the next phases are expected to lead to a collaboration unlike any other seen on the big screen.

One of the most anticipated films from Marvel Studios is Avengers 6. A movie that will likely involve most of the MCU heroes introduced to date. As well as variants from across the Multiverse. The idea of ​​seeing all the heroes from different realities brought together in one movie has been a popular fan theory ever since the title and release date of Secret Wars was announced. Although it is still a mystery how they will manage to bring everyone together and surpass the high bar set by Avengers: Endgame, it now seems more likely that deceased and retired characters will also be present.

The Multiverse allows you absolutely everything in the MCU

Given Variety’s report, which states that Marvel Studios is considering bringing back the original Avengers, the return of the original MCU cast is now more likely than ever. According to Variety, the studio considered the possibility of Avengers 6 with the original six Avengers. And, although this film is far from a confirmed project, the fact that this scenario is still on the table for the studio gives a lot of credibility to the theory. A theory that says that in Secret Wars we will see the return of great characters. Heroes like Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson). All of them would return in Secret Wars, according to the theory.

After the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man, Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool, Patrick Stewart’s Professor X and Charlie Cox’s Daredevil… TBringing back the original Avengers in Avengers 6 might not be such a difficult task. Marvel Studios’ multiverse provides countless possible explanations for his return.

Fuente: Screen Rant