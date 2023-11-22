Andrzej Sapkowski, the author of The Witcher books, states that he has never played the video games based on his work, “he doesn’t have the time and they are not for him.”

The Witcherthe series of novels and stories about the monster hunter Geralt of Rivia, is one of the most popular fantasy sagas today, thanks mainly to the most recent video games from CD Projekt RED and the Netflix series with Henry Cavill, but its origin dates back to 1986 and the author Andrzej Sapkowski.

Sapkowski, 75, is often described as the “Polish Tolkien,” and continues to work on The Witcher books (a new one will probably come out in 2024). But he is not especially a fan of video games.

In an interview with Cerealkillerz at Vienna Comic Con (via GamesRadar), Sapkowski spoke briefly about video game adaptations of his work.

Andrzek Sapkowski’s opinion on The Witcher video games

Sapkowski doesn’t have much to say about The Witcher video games. “No. Never, I don’t have time for that, and it’s not entertainment for me. Since they first appeared on the market, I’ve never played them, ever. And I don’t intend to play them.”

Sapkowski is known for being rather reserved, if not critical, with audiovisual adaptations of his work.

In fact, in 2018 Sapkowski sued CD Projekt, demanding 60 million zloty (almost 14 million euros) in royalties for the use of The Witcher in video games, despite the fact that Sapkowski originally agreed to sell the license for a single suminstead of royalties.

This dispute was resolved a year later without going to court, in an amicable and secret agreement seeking not to spoil relations between Sapkowski and CD Projekt, which, undeniably, contributed to The Witcher’s popularity around the world, outside of Poland, and trigger the sales.

Now The Witcher It can be consumed in books, graphic novels, video games, the Netflix series, animated spin-offs also on Netflix, and even board games.