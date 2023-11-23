Andrzej Sapkowski is not exactly thrilled with the attention paid to the original material by the Netflix series.

You can talk at length about all the things that don’t quite work in the Netflix adaptation of The Witcher, the saga created by Andrzej Sapkowski which follows the witcher Geralt of Rivia through his adventures across the Continent.

While CD Projekt RED made sure to capture the essence of Sapkowski’s books through its video games, Netflix intended—watch out for that conjugation in the past tense—to do the same with its live-action series.

With a lover of The Witcher like Henry Cavill chosen to play Geralt of Rivia, it seemed like things were going in the right direction. The fact that the British actor left the series after its third season may show that this was not the case.

The Witcher takes so many creative liberties that it sometimes becomes frustrating if you come from reading the books and expect there to be only a few compromises. In fact, Andrzej Sapkowski himself does not have a very good impression after the treatment received by the team of the series on Netflix.

The Witcher author’s frustration with Netflix

The writer was at the Vienna Comic-Con, where he had the opportunity to share his opinion on the level of fidelity of the Netflix series with what he captured in the pages of his novels.

“I may have given them some ideas, but they never listened to me. Although it’s normal: ‘Who is that? He’s a writer, he’s nobody.'”

Andrzej Sapkowski could not avoid sarcasm when talking about the series, which notably deviates from some elements of the Geralt of Rivia saga books to continue with its own narrative.

The Witcher will continue on Netflix with a fourth season, which will replace Henry Cavill by Liam Hemsworth in the lead role.