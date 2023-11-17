The author of Shadow and Bone, Leigh Bardugo, has expressed her pain over the cancellation of the series on Netflix while also showing her gratitude to the fans.

Once again, Netflix has pulled out the scissors and canceled several of its series originals. One that has hurt the most among a good part of its users is Shadow and Bone, the production based on the saga of books fantasy of Grisha universe performed by Leigh Bardugo.

Created by Eric Heisserer and starring, among others, Freddy Carter, Jessie Mei Li, Archie Renaux and Amita Suman, the plot of the series takes place in a war-torn world threatened by the Shadow Fold expansion, a dark world full of monsters.

However, everything turns upside down when Soldier and orphan Alina Starkov discovers an extraordinary power that could be the key to saving her country..

Leigh Bardugo addresses the cancellation of Shadow and Bone on Netflix

Through social networks, Leigh Bardugo, author of Shadow and Bone, has shared her discomfort at the news of the cancellation of the series while also showing her gratitude to the fans for all the support received.

In an Instagram post, the writer shares an image in which shows a lengthy statement about Netflix canceling shadow and bone and the spin-off is not going to happen either six of crows. You can take a look below.

“Friends, you’ve probably heard by now that there won’t be a season 3 for Shadow and Bone or a Six of Crows spin-off. The news hit me hard. I am heartbroken and deeply disappointed, but I am also trying to hold on to my true gratitude.

Most authors never get to see their work adapted. Many of those who do end up regretting the experience. I am one of those lucky few who can watch an adaptation with pride and tremendous joy.

I am so grateful to our writers, our crew, and our extraordinary cast who are not only tremendously talented, but also genuinely good people.

Most of all, I want to say how grateful I am to the people who read this, whether they found the books first or discovered them through the series. The Grishaverse is a better place because of you, and I’m so grateful for every tweet, post, comment, review, art, fic, tattoo, and cosplay that helped make it all possible..

We are book people and that means we never stop imagining that magic can become reality. You are proof of that. Now, I’m going to go cry, and maybe have a drink and then see where the story takes us,” Leigh states in her statement.

What do you think that Netflix has decided to cancel the Shadow and Bone series? Tell us your opinion on the topic through our comments section.