The reason why Geto wears these clothes links him to one of the most powerful characters in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Suguru Geto is one of the most important characters in Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen is a work that shines largely for the excellent villains that we find in its charismatic cast of main characters. They demonstrate skills and ways of fighting that are as imaginative as they are lethal, in addition to having a background as interesting as it is enriching for the plot of this great action anime.

Suguru Geto is a character that deserves special mention, especially after discovering part of his past in the exciting arc of the Star Plasma Vessel of the second season and, like any self-respecting character, there are many mysteries and curiosities that surround him. In this article we will reveal one of these curiosities, specifically, the reason why Geto wears such distinctive clothing.

What does the clothing that Suguru Geto wears refer to?

It is possible that many of us think that Gege Akutami, the creator of this manga, decided that Suguru Geto would wear this type of clothing to give the character a more spiritual touch and highlight with its aesthetics the ambition that this villain has of create a New World inhabited only by sorcerers.

However, Gege Akutami did not have that intention. In reality, the mangaka was surprised to discover that a robe called “Gojo-Kesa” existed in real life and decided that the character of Suguru Geto took her simply for including the word “Gojo” in its name, that is, it is a curious reference to Satoru Gojoone of the most beloved characters in Jujutsu Kaisen.

In the words of Gege Akutami The existence of this robe was something simply perfect for him. The decision makes even more sense if we take into account that Suguru Geto and Satoru Gojo were battle allies in the past and even great friends who came to fight against enemies as powerful as Toji Fushiguro.

Suguru Geto has been responsible for one of the most interesting events that occurred in Shibuya, scene of one of the best story arcs of the entire work. Geto has managed to take Satoru Gojo prisoner thanks to the powers of the Confining Prisona terrifying Cursed Object that has helped him and his allies take control of Shibuya without fear of having to counteract the immense power that Gojo has shown to have in several of the best scenes of this anime.

