The end of Attack on Titan is hours away from becoming a reality in its anime adaptation. And besides that, andl propio autor de Shingeki no Kyojin, Hajime Isayama wanted to address the MAPPA animators directly.

The purpose of these statements have been primarily to apologize to tHear the animation team from the famous Japanese studio. Who has had to face hard days of work to animate the last panels of the Attack on Titan manga.

“I’m really sorry. This will be hard for MAPPA”

These have been the words that Isayama has dedicated directly to the famous animation studio, which has been under brutal pressure to get production out on time. And all this with the goal that the last episode of Shingeki has the quality of a movie and feels like the perfect culmination of a golden career during just over 10 years.

Some statements by Isayama that have not gone unnoticed and that many media outlets and the community itself are echoing now that the end of the Attack on Titan anime is just hours away from finding its expected ending. Look at all the complete coverage of Shingeki through this link.

