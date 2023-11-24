Suara.com – The gala premiere of Falling in Love like in the Films was held at Epicentrum XXI, Kuningan, South Jakarta, Friday (24/11/2023). For the first time, the film, which uses a black and white visual concept, was shown on the big screen.

With a duration of almost two hours, the audience is presented with a combination of romantic drama spiced with comedy scenes. The audience’s emotions are made to rise and fall through Yandy Laurens’ unpredictable storyline.

A row of actors, directors and producers of the film Falling in Love like in the films. (Adiyoga Priyambodo/Suara.com)

After the film’s premiere, Ernest Prakasa as the producer described how the burden he had been carrying had disappeared. Previously, Ernest admitted that he was nervous because he was worried that the black and white visual concept being offered would not be accepted by the audience.

“Your laughter has relieved our nervousness a little,” said Ernest Prakasa.

As Ernest Prakasa remembers, the Indonesian film industry last showed a black and white film in 2006 through Siti. At that time, Ernest was one of the spectators.

Ernest Prakasa is afraid that audiences will find it difficult to accept his film because he himself used to feel strange when he saw black and white shows in cinemas.

Film Actors Fall in Love Like in the Films (Suara.com/Tiara Rosana)

“When I watched the black and white film Siti, the first minutes felt strange. Only when I got carried away with the storyline and got into the characters, it was okay, it was just normal,” said Ernest Prakasa.

In addition, Ernest Prakasa and Imaginari also invited several other production houses such as Jagartha, Trinity Entertainment and Berita Film to work together to create Falling in Love like in the films. Ernest felt like he would bear a big burden if the film didn’t sell.

“You have to be responsible to other producers. That’s why for me, this black and white film is horror in reality,” said Ernest Prakasa.

Luckily, Ernest Prakasa’s fears did not come true. At least for today, where the audience welcomes the screening of Falling in Love like in the films.

“That’s why when I looked at the faces and expressions of my friends who were watching, it turned out that you relaxed and laughed. I felt relieved, my burden was lifted a little. Relieved and relaxed,” said Ernest Prakasa.

In terms of storyline, Falling in Love like in films actually carries a common theme. The story focuses on Bagus (Ringgo Agus Rahman), a film screenwriter who meets again with Hana (Nirina Zubir), his sweetheart’s high school friend who has just become a widow.

Bagus, who met Hana in a stressful situation because he had to fulfill the demands of creating an original scenario for a film, secretly wrote a script based on the atmosphere of their meeting.

Bagus’s action of secretly making the story of his meeting with Hana into a film scenario sparked problems. Especially after Hana found out about the existence of the film scenario, it made her very angry.

Apart from Ringgo Agus Rahman and Nirina Zubir, Falling in Love like in the films also stars Alex Abbad, Sheila Dara Aisha, Dion Wiyoko, and Julie Estelle.

Falling in Love as in the films themselves will be shown in all Indonesian cinemas starting November 30 2023.