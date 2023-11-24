With a post on Instagram. With a damn post on Instagram. You won’t find anything if you go into the Audi press space. With an Audi TT and a phrase on the front windshield along with some flowers on the hood: Györ’s TT’s for the world. With the dates of birth (February 18, 1998) and death (November 10, 2023).

And a number 662,762.

Indeed, the number of units that have been produced of the Audi TT.

Rest in peace.

25 years are nothing

We must stop getting excited about these things, I think as I remember playing Gran Turismo 2 with a DualShock, first, and then a steering wheel, in my hands. And with a yellow Audi TT on the screen.

The memories are curious, because I went to see if this was true and, first, the car had to be silver or black (my favorite colors of the model), since yellow was unlocked as a prize. Yes, the Internet can be a bottomless pit of wonderfully useless data.

Since I first saw it on the street, the Audi TT instantly became one of my favorite cars. I must have been six or seven years old and I remember seeing that car in magazines, completely different from any other sports car. A short time later, one appeared parked on my street. Yes, next to the house. And I looked at him with my eyes out of my head every time he went to school.

But the great triumph of the first Audi TT is that, again, I have one regularly parked near my house. And, again, every time I pass by I look at it as if it were the first time. When a car is still appreciated as modern 25 years later, something good, even minimally, has been done.





Audi TT sketch

Forever in memory

Not everyone has liked the Audi TT as much as I do. But I don’t know anyone who has been left indifferent. Nor should it have been overlooked at the Frankfurt Motor Show, where its concept was shown for the first time in 1995.

Its creators were the American designer Freeman Thomas y Peter Schreyer, head of design at Audi for whom he worked in California. It was thought that the prototype would carry the name TT, referring to the Isle of Man Tourist Trophy, where the manufacturer NSU had obtained very good results.

NSU, ​​which joined Auto Union in 1969, is the seed of Audi and in the 70s had sports cars that also used the acronym TT. The whole story was as rounded as the car. The prototype presented in 1995 was used for the farewell photograph. A car that, with its small differences, impressed even more.

Thomas designed the car with the maximum expression of the German sports car in mind. A car without ostentation, sober and impressive at the same time. a concept Bauhaus which could have been a Porsche, as Thomas himself told CarBuzz. Audi sought to launch an affordable compact and sports car on the market to sell it en masse. And he found a timeless car.





Audi TT concept presented in Frankfurt

The move to production forced Audi to change the shape of the rear window, make a slightly larger rear overhang and minimally change its dimensions. The success was that, at first glance, the car was very similar despite having retouched such a groundbreaking and particular design. Along the way, the rear spoiler was also removed, which proved to be an error, as it had to be replaced shortly after because the first units caused stability problems.

In fact, Audi had to make a recall because the car had problems. oversteer in high speed curves. That’s when the rear spoiler was permanently installed. As much as its engines, the 1.8 T of 150 and 225 HP that accompanied the beastly VR6 3.2 of 250 HP, shared with the Volkswagen Golf R32 and the Audi A3.

Over the years, the first generation Audi TT gave way to two more generations that, although I still think they are really beautiful, have lost part of their essence. Largely because of the impossible design exercise which is to improve what was once a car that broke with everything seen on the market.

Now, Györ will produce the electric models assembled on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) platform. That is, the first car to leave the plant will be the long-awaited Audi Q6 e-tron.

Yes, times have changed. Europe asks for electric.

And, let’s not forget, the public demands SUVs. Before we put our hands on our heads, a fact: in Spain, a total of 27 Audi TTs were registered throughout 2022. 24 of them were Coupés and only three were Roadsters.

In Xataka | Audi activesphere: it’s a coupe, a pick-up and a crazy concept with augmented reality

Photos | Audi