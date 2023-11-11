After a wait that seemed eternal, the Attack on Titan anime has finally come to an end. Hajime Isayama’s work published its last episode recently, so The story of Eren, Mikasa and the rest of the characters has ended. However, the field of board games still has something to say.

And UVS Games has announced a partnership with Kodansha, the Japanese publisher in charge of publishing the popular manga, to bring the franchise to UniVersus CCG. Its launch will occur sometime in 2024, although the exact date has not been revealed, and a collection of cards will be created that will feature original and reimagined illustrations from the manga.

With them we can fight battles with “strategic depth for experienced players“, although newbies should not worry when enjoying a game. UniVersus CCG is made up of other renowned sagas in the world of anime, be it My Hero Academia, Cowboy Bebop or Trigun Stampede.

That is why anyone can play with an independent deck of each IP or mix them to give rise to unexpected encounters. For now, no official art has been revealed, so it’s time to be patient until the booster packs and different decks arrive.

