Israeli troops deployed in the Gaza Strip have now begun to surround a number of hospitals, including Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. Photo/X/idfonline

GAZA – The atmosphere is gripping in Al-Shifa Hospital, Gaza City, which continues to be attacked and is now surrounded by heavily armed Israeli forces.

Anyone at any time could die suddenly from a sniper bullet from the Israeli troops who had surrounded the hospital.

“We are just minutes away from death,” Muhammad Abu Salmiya, director of Gaza’s besieged Shifa Hospital, told Al Jazeera.

He explained, “The hospital complex was closed and the hospital building was targeted. Everyone moving within the compound was targeted. Israeli occupation forces are outside, preventing anyone from moving.”

The hospital has no electricity, water or internet and lacks essential medical supplies, according to the director.

“We started losing lives. “Patients die every minute, victims and injured also die, even babies who are in incubators,” he said.

Palestinian witnesses told the AP that Israeli troops were near Al-Shifa Hospital, the largest medical facility in Gaza.

“IDF troops faced stiff resistance, but they managed to advance,” said a man who lives in the area.

“They are here. They are clearly visible,” said another person, who was among the thousands still sheltering in hospital.

The Israeli military claims Hamas’ main command center is located beneath the hospital, although Palestinian medics and armed groups deny the accusation.

