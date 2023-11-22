The assassination of former US President John F. Kennedy, sixty years ago, took place in Dallas, Texas, and had a particular impact on its population and its public image. At the time, Dallas was a very conservative and anti-Communist city, standing out among the predominantly Democratic Southern states. Today, on the contrary, it is a progressive city – where in the 2020 presidential elections the candidate who received the most votes was Joe Biden and in the previous elections Hillary Clinton, and before that Barack Obama, twice – in a predominantly Republican state.

A few pages of God Save Texas, a 2018 essay by the Texan journalist Lawrence Wright, winner of a Pulitzer Prize in 2007, who in 1963 was 16 years old and lived, are dedicated to these changes and the impact of Kennedy’s assassination on the city. right in Dallas. We publish an excerpt.

***

The last time I was in Dallas was 2013 for a speech marking the 50th anniversary of Kennedy’s death. Dallas has always been very divided on how to deal with that tragedy. For a long time it was said that it was necessary to tear down the Texas School Book Depository, where Oswald worked and from where he fired the fatal shot, while others wanted to turn it into a museum, as it is in fact today. The shame and humiliation of the Texans was still very strong and everyone remembered that Dallas had been nicknamed the City of Hate. Even half a century later everyone was reluctant to talk about that tragedy, and I was attending the first official commemoration of the murder. Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings saw the 50th anniversary as an opportunity to offer a cure for a wound that had never healed.

Somewhat strangely, the meeting had been arranged at a country-style nightclub in the old depot district. Behind the large stage was a photograph of the president and first lady in the convertible on that fateful day. Our gorgeous, big-jawed governor, John Connally, and his wife Nellie were sitting out front waving to the crowd. Kennedy had come to Texas to heal the political rift between the conservative wing of the state Democratic Party, represented by Connally, and the liberal wing, led by Senator Ralph Yarborough.

In my speech I said that I considered Dallas the city of paradoxes. When two contradictory positions seem equally true, they must necessarily both contain something true, a mystery that holds opposite realities together in a dynamic that is strange and strong at the same time. For example, in 1963, when I was in high school, I was dominated by two irreconcilable beliefs: nothing would ever happen in Dallas, and the world as I knew it was destined to end soon. We lived with the specter of nuclear annihilation, which permeated the religious atmosphere already overheated by an inevitable sense of apocalypse. The city was experiencing all the turbulence of a fast-growing downtown, including high rates of murder, suicide and divorce, along with far-right politics that had spiraled out of control. Yet to a 16-year-old, Dallas seemed frozen, unchanging and stunned. Everyone dressed the same and voted the same, and this contributed to a sense of cultural paralysis. The only black person I knew was the cleaning lady who came once a week. In a world with this racial segregation, the dividing line in the white community was between Methodists (like us) and Baptists. I knew very few Episcopalians. The first man with a beard I saw, after Santa Claus, was Stanley Marcus, the city’s great merchant, who caused a scandal with that beard.

Political violence was a thing even before Kennedy’s assassination. In November 1960, during the election campaign, Lyndon Johnson was scheduled to give a speech at the Adolphus Hotel. He and Lady Bird were attacked by a group of wealthy white ladies, later called the Mink Coat Mob. That was a season in which politics was still very civil, which is why the aggression of those angry ladies – who spat and insulted – was a shock. Bill Moyers, Johnson’s former spokesman, later told me that he thought those spoiled ladies were going to tear him to pieces right there in the hotel lobby. The extreme partisanship that would eventually sweep across America was beginning to manifest itself – here, in my city.

In October 1963, Adlai Stevenson, then the American ambassador to the UN, arrived in Dallas to speak on United Nations Day. In Texas the UN was considered a communist outpost. There were signs and stickers all over the state calling for “Take the United States Out of the UN.” Earlier that year, the Texas Legislature passed a law punishing those who displayed a UN flag.

Stevenson had split the Texas Democratic Party when he ran for president against Dwight Eisenhower in 1952. The most important issue at the time was that the state’s borders ran from the coast to three nautical miles – about 15 kilometers – in the Gulf of Mexico, an area that was called “tidelands”. For a century, the Texan claim to the wave lands had remained unchallenged. Then oil was discovered in the Gulf, and the federal government claimed ownership.

Other states also had similar demands, but Texas had stronger arguments: it had entered the Union as an independent state, with its maritime boundaries well defined and accepted. The tidelands became the largest conflict between states and the central government since the Civil War. Stevenson did not want to cede these lands to Texas, but Eisenhower, who was a Texan, supported Texas’s claim and those of other states with respect to their submerged lands. He signed a law to that end, but the dispute wasn’t resolved until 1960, when the Supreme Court ruled in favor of Texas, and 2,440,650 submerged acres became the state’s clear possession. A lot of wealth came from that decision, most of our schools were built thanks to Gulf oil contracts.

In Texas, Stevenson epitomized the establishment intellectuals of the East. Governor Allan Shivers’ wife, Marialice, said of the Democratic candidate: “A man who wears white shoes will never be elected president.” The governor led a faction of Democrats who supported Eisenhower and called themselves the Shivercrats. It was the beginning of the great political pivot that would turn Texas into a red state.

Stanley Marcus had asked Stevenson not to go to Dallas, but he certainly did not want to appear subservient to the esteemed new frontiersmen of the Kennedy Administration. Kicked off the stage, Stevenson left the auditorium, surrounded by police, who helped him overcome a blockade of about a hundred demonstrators. It is not known for what reason, Stevenson decided to leave his comfort zone, trying to reason with a lady, the wife of an important insurer. She held a sign that read “If You Want Peace, Ask Jesus,” which she banged on the ambassador’s head, a spectacular manifestation of the Dallas paradox.

A month later, on November 22, my father was waiting for Kennedy at the Trade Mart together with other city leaders, who were waiting for the president for lunch. Meanwhile, Kennedy’s motorcade was passing our church, First Union Methodist, at the corner of Ross Avenue and North Harwood Street, with his pastor and staff waving on the sidewalk. The parade turned onto Main Street, where thousands of Dallas residents waved and cheered. It was a beautiful autumn day. As they entered Dealey Plaza, Nellie Connally turned and said, “You can’t say Dallas doesn’t love you, Mr. President.” Those were the last words Kennedy heard. The Dallas paradox.

In my speech, I said that if John F. Kennedy was going to die that day anyway, I was glad it happened in Dallas. Yes, the city was unfairly held responsible for the president’s death. Everyone in the city and in America was convinced that a right-wing fanatic had killed the president. It was very strange to find out that it was Oswald who was a Marxist, in a city where there were almost no Democrats. Yet the city was mortified, humiliated, in a way that had rarely happened elsewhere, and had to shoulder all the responsibility for an act carried out by a person who represented nothing of Dallas, indeed he was the anti-Dallas.

But Dallas needed exactly that, the humiliation. The city’s extreme partisanship, its militarism, isolationism and “America first” thinking were leading us into a dark place. Dallas was becoming the headquarters of a new kind of fascism, one that suppresses checks and balances on democracy, bullying opponents into silence. The Dallas Morning News, the largest newspaper in the state and one of the largest in the country, gave voice to extremism and justified it. There seemed to be no strength to resist such a dangerous trend: as we discovered, one rotten seed can change everything. Dallas became more open and tolerant, more progressive and “vital”, to use a term dear to Kennedy. Dallas is a better city because of the president’s assassination.

Now I look at the country and wonder if it is becoming like Dallas in 1963. This would be the greatest of paradoxes.

Translation by Paola Peduzzi

Published courtesy of the publisher NR