Suara.com – Joint Operation Body (JOB) Pertamina – Medco E&P Tomori Sulawesi (JOB Tomori), opens easy access to clean water for residents in Tombiobong Hamlet, through the social innovation program ASIH Loinang (Sustainable Clean Water Management Based on the Loinang Traditional Community).

Loinang Remote Indigenous Community (KAT) is in Tombiobong Hamlet, Maleo Jaya Village, Banggai Regency, Central Sulawesi Province. KAT Loinang, Tombiobong Hamlet is about 30 km north from the capital of South Batui District and 3 km towards the mountains from Maleo Jaya Village.

JOB Tomori built water distribution facilities using the Mata Nuue Eco Water Elevator (Metavor) method, a water transmission and distribution network system that utilizes elevation differences so that water can flow from the intake location to the destination location (end point).

Before this program, people in Tombiobong Hamlet had to fetch water from the river about 1 km from the settlement on roads that were difficult to access.

GM Zone 13 Benny Sidik said this program is in line with the Company’s efforts to maintain sustainability performance through the Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) program and also supports the government’s efforts, including achieving the target of the international Sustainable Development Goals agenda, especially goal no. 6 Clean Water and Adequate Sanitation and no. 8 Decent Jobs and Economic Growth.

Benny added that water is a basic human need that must be met in order to live a good quality life. This also applies to KAT Loinang, which has been living with limitations because it is far from water sources.

“Asih Loinang’s social innovation has provided a new and more effective solution to this problem. “The social innovation program that we are carrying out is a form of the company’s commitment to providing more value to stakeholders, including society,” he said, written on Tuesday (7/11/2023).

In making Metavor, JOB Tomori utilizes Non-B3 waste in the form of junk, scrap, valves, faucets, remaining unused HDPE pipes (utilizing non-B3 waste from production activities can reduce Green House Gas (GHG) emissions due to shorter travel distances with TPA.

The Metavor reservoir water intake consists of an Eco-filter in the form of palm fiber, a sand and gravel filter without using chemicals (Zero Chemical). Metavor consists of a transmission pipe network, distribution pipe network, drain tank, public hydrants and house distribution connections.

The aim of this program is to provide clean access to all Loinang indigenous group communities in Tombiobong which are used for public and domestic facilities in the form of POSKESDES, PAUD, SD, Mosque, Volunteer House Church and Resident’s House.

Due to language limitations, in 2019 JOB Tomori through its partner Aisyiyah acted as a mediator and translator between the company and the Loinang traditional tribe.

JOB Tomori collaborates with Aisyiyah by strengthening capacity and empowerment in the Loinang Traditional Community. Then Kawan Loinang was formed which became the driving force for empowerment in the Loinang Traditional Community.

Conventional methods of water distribution use a pump system to add energy to the flow so it can reach higher ground. By using Metavor, the use of pumps and generators which produce GHG emissions can be avoided (Zero Emissions). The remaining clean water is used by residents to irrigate fish ponds, azola ponds (ALI KOMPAKAN La), and plantations (KUPAS ALAM).

The existence of metavor has encouraged mass behavior change because people can carry out MCK activities in homes equipped with septic tank channels, thereby reducing the burden of river water pollution and improving the quality of public health and the environment.

“The Asih Loinang social innovation program is carried out through planned processes and stages so that it is truly effective in resolving the social problem of limited water access in the Loinang KAT. We want this program to answer problems, have an impact in the form of environmental sustainability and the welfare of vulnerable communities. Through this program we learned many lessons about dealing with the dynamics that occur in society. “This is both a challenge and an opportunity for us to make continuous improvements,” said Business Support Senior Manager JOB Tomori Agus Sudaryanto.

The fish pond and ALI KOMPAKAN La programs have increased income, food security and helped indigenous communities save on fish feed costs and meet primary & secondary needs. Indigenous communities independently replicate fish ponds and use fish pond wastewater which is rich in nutrients to irrigate corn, sweet potato, peanut and onion gardens in the NATURAL PEEL program.

Through the implementation of the assistance program to improve the economy of the Friends of Nature Food Garden (KUPAS ALAM), there are 23 families participating in program activities. This program provides knowledge and increases community capacity in utilizing land which can provide benefits for food independence and increase access to income from the production of commodities that can be traded.

Of the 23 families, 7 families received an increase in income of IDR 3,150,000 – IDR 4,484,900. This becomes the community’s capital to be able to have and access a regular source of income and can be seen that there are efforts to support the improvement of the community’s economy where the community has an income above the Provincial Minimum Wage (UMP) for Central Sulawesi Province in 2023, namely Rp. 2,599,546.

So JOB Tomori helped in efforts to reduce poverty in 7 families out of 25 families in the KAT Loinang community by 28%.

The availability of clean water in public facilities provides social benefits, namely health services in the form of treatment and examinations, supporting the teaching and learning process, learning centers and supporting the continuity of worship.

The huge benefits gained from access to clean water have moved indigenous groups to form water management groups due to awareness of shared assets and the need for maintenance funds.

To support the sustainability of ASIH Loinang, JOB Tomori is committed to reforesting the upstream areas of the river to conserve water, maintain water quality, prevent floods and droughts during the rainy and dry seasons, and reduce the flow of land mass from upstream to downstream.