An iconic phrase from Desafío Total that has gone down in history, and that was not said exactly in the order that we saw in the film in the original script.

If we talk to you about Arnold Schwarzenegger, you know that we are dealing with one of the Hollywood actors who have participated in, perhaps, some of the best action films of all time, his memorable participations in Predator or Terminator, among others, coming to mind.

But another of those action films that has aged very well and that continues to be in the memory of the main lovers of the genre, is Desafío Total, the original released in 1990.

It is a film in which Arnold Schwarzenegger he plays Douglas Quaid, a construction worker on Earth who wants to go to Mars.

Well, Douglas Quaid is married to Lori played by Sharon Stone. However, shortly after the plot progresses, it is discovered that Lori is one of the bad guys.

Well, in one of the scenes in the movie, Lori is about to kill Melina, but Douglas Quaid shoots her in the hand to make her drop the knife.

At that moment the following dialogue takes place: “Doug, honey… you wouldn’t hurt me, would you, honey? Honey, be reasonable. After all, we are married!” Then when Lori goes to use her gun, Quaid shoots her in the head and tells her, “Consider this a divorce!”

And it is expressly this last phrase, “consider this a divorce,” that has gone down in the history of Total challenge.

But what you didn’t know is that this line of dialogue was not exactly placed in the same order of events that we have seen in the movie.

As revealed by screenwriter Dan O’Bannon, Quaid first says “consider this a divorce” and then shoots Lori, without her first trying to draw her gun to attack him.

They finally changed it because it turned out to be too cruel, and they changed the scene slightly so that Lori was the one who tried to attack first and Quaid acted in self-defense.