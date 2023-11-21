Aprilia bursts into the emerging 300/500 segment with the sporty RS 457. Its mission is to make kids passionate about half handlebars, just as happened with the Noale 125s of the 80s and 90s. And the weapons used are the same as those famous beasts, starting from the image, passing through the technical contents. For example, the chassis is a nice one double aluminum beam, which uses the engine crankcase as a load-bearing element. This is a completely new parallel twin, with double camshaft distribution, 4 valves per cylinder, liquid cooling and Ride by Wire electronic injection. Displacement is 457 cc (bore and stroke not declared). The power of 47.6 HP it falls within the limits for the A2 license, while the weight is 175 kg in running order. Made in the image and likeness of the RS 660, the 457 takes up its shape and look with the full LED headlight: even if there are obvious differences in the components and electronics, which would lead to hopes for a significantly lower price. 41mm upside down fork, with 120 mm of travel, adjustable preload; same adjustment for the mono, which works with a nice asymmetric steel swingarm (on the 660 it is aluminum) and guarantees 130 mm of travel. 17″ wheels, 110/70 tires at the front and 150/60 at the rear. For the braking system, a single 320 mm disc at the front, with a radially mounted 4-piston ByBre caliper, and a 220 mm disc at the rear where the ABS can be deactivated. Three riding modes intervene on the delivery of power and torque and on the traction control, which is adjustable on three levels and can also be excluded. The quickshifter is available as an accessory.

