The ghost of a soldier was caught on camera by a couple taking a selfie. Photo/New York Post

LONDON – This pair of lovers had an unpleasant experience while celebrating a happy moment. When you have fun doing it selfie their cellphone camera captured the figure of an uninvited guest.

Georgia Renshaw-Smith was celebrating her 26th birthday with her boyfriend Ross Cheeseman and his family at Quaglino’s, a restaurant located less than a mile away from Buckingham Palace.

Like other couples, they also want to immortalize this joyful event with selfies. However, the photo that was hoped to be a beautiful memento ended up being scary with the appearance of a ghost behind the two of them.

A translucent white figure was seen hovering behind the couple, and Cheeseman, 35, believed it looked like a “military man in uniform.”

“I had taken one or two photos that my partner wasn’t happy with, so I took another one, this was the photo that when we looked at it showed what looked like a ghost in the background,” Cheeseman said.

“I thought the ghost looked like a former soldier with broad shoulders in uniform looking over my or my partner’s shoulder,” he added as quoted by the New York Post, Friday (17/11/2023).

The mood suddenly changed after they noticed and showed the Renshaw-Smith family the creepy ghost hiding behind them in the photo.

“Georgia’s family thought I had faked the photo but then realized that was impossible given the time lag between it being taken and the result – I had absolutely no explanation as to what was behind us,” Cheeseman said.

“It looks see-through because you can see the spine and ribs, I think it looks like he is also wearing some kind of headband or hat,” he said.