Netflix

All League of Legends fans are waiting for the premiere of Arcane season 2. And a legendary character could be introduced there.

The appearance of a legendary character in Arcane season 2 has everyone excited. The second season of the animated series on Netflix promises not only to maintain the dramatic intensity, but also to introduce new elements to balance the tone and establish the atmosphere. And it looks like the legendary comic character named Zac could be part of this exciting installment. Great news that will surely delight all League of Legends players.

But with the looming threat of civil war and the tragic loss of key figures, Arcane season 2 will continue to explore the complexities of its narrative. In the midst of this tension, the animated series on the streaming platform could incorporate elements of humor to soften the tone. And the arrival of Zac, a slimy hero from Zaun in the Runeterra universe, could provide that necessary balance.

What Zac can contribute to the animated series

Riot Games

Although its appearance is monstrous and slimy, Zac is a kind-hearted defender who is dedicated to protecting the innocents of Zaun.. He could deliver big things in Arcane season 2. His origin story reveals that he was created as a bioengineered weapon during times of conflict, but managed to break free from his creators. The name “Zac” is an acronym for “Zaun Amorphous Combatant.” Which suggests his connection to the city and its problems.

The possible introduction of Zac in Arcane season 2 could be linked to the increased threat of war. The series could explore an arms race that would lead to the creation of this legendary character. Zac’s gelatinous body, with its unique nature and distinctive appearance, would fit perfectly with the iconic art style of the Netflix series. I hope it ends up happening!