An exchange of pennants on the Arechi lawn before Salernitana-Napoli between representatives of the two fans. It is the idea that the Salerno Police Headquarters and the Granata club are working on with the aim of easing tensions. Today’s edition of Il Mattino reports it.

The anti-tension initiative for the Campania derby

“An operational meeting is scheduled for the day in the Police Headquarters offices which will also see the participation of the Granata club with the Slo, Domenico Napoli. In yesterday’s appeal (click here to read) the police commissioner Giancarlo Conticchio revealed great confidence in the maturity and in the intelligence of those who will be on the steps for the match: a rivalry that can remain on the sports field with teasing but which has no reason to lead to violent acts or real intolerance. The fans organized to be protagonists would also have been probed of this exchange but one piece is missing, namely the presence of the other party. Neither the Neapolitan ultras nor the Neapolitan fans residing in their city-province will be able to set foot at Arechi, due to the bans. In the away sector there will be, as is known , only Napoli loyalty card holders residing outside Campania or in the province of Salerno. For this reason the initiative could be carried out anyway but with even greater symbolism, dedicating a moment to the children who are fans of the two teams who could give the blue pennants to their granata friends and vice versa”.