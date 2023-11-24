In recent weeks, an anomalous increase in cases of childhood pneumonia has been detected in China, the causes of which are not yet completely clear. The World Health Organization (WHO) asked for more information and the Chinese government responded by saying it had not detected “new or strange pathogens” linked to pneumonia. The situation does not currently cause particular concern, but after the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus pandemic that began in China there is great attention, especially from international health institutions.

For a few months now, Chinese doctors have been reporting an increase in cases of respiratory diseases, attributing them to various known causes such as influenza viruses, SARS-CoV-2 and Mycoplasma pneumoniae, a bacterium among the most common in forms of lung inflammation that we generically call pneumonia. The bacterial infection affects children more frequently and usually causes a mild illness, which must however be treated to avoid worsening of symptoms.

It is therefore normal and expected for doctors to often have to deal with pneumonia of this type among children, but according to information provided by the Chinese media in recent weeks, cases have increased significantly. For days there have been reports of hospitals with dozens of children hospitalized in various areas of China, sometimes with serious problems in providing them with care due to the large influx of patients.

In a hospital in the eastern province of Anhui, doctors performed 67 bronchoscopies in one day compared to the daily average of about ten tests of this type, which are used to evaluate the condition and state of inflammation in the lungs. Another hospital in the eastern coastal province of Zhejiang estimated that pediatric visits had tripled compared to last year and that about one in three children had been diagnosed with Mycoplasma pneumoniae pneumonia.

Following the news of the many hospitalizations, on Wednesday 22 November the WHO publicly asked the Chinese government to provide more information, using the appropriate channels to report increases in particular diseases. Following the request, the government-controlled Xinhua news agency published an article reporting the statements of some officials from the National Health Commission, the body that deals with public health in China. Officials had said they were working to analyze diagnoses of children with respiratory illnesses.

The following day, Thursday 23 November, the WHO announced that it had received new information directly from the Chinese government, which had indicated that it had not detected the presence of “new or strange pathogens” linked to pneumonia. According to Chinese health authorities, the greater amount of respiratory diseases is due to several already known causes, starting with influenza viruses. The hypothesis is that they spread more than usual following the removal of the strong limitations imposed in the country in recent years to try to reduce the circulation of the coronavirus, with the so-called “zero-COVID strategy”.

The long isolation has made flu infections less frequent, contributing to less exposure to the disease and consequently to less immunity to it compared to other periods, especially in unvaccinated people. This meant that the symptoms were more significant and made hospital checks necessary for many patients. Something similar may have happened with other viruses and bacteria that more frequently affect children, such as respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and Mycoplasma pneumoniae.

The causes of the current increase in pneumonia among children are however difficult to reconstruct on the basis of the information provided so far by the Chinese government, which is still considered insufficient by many observers. It is perhaps also for this reason that the WHO chose to publicly ask for explanations, instead of following the paths of internal communication.

A WHO working group is in fact responsible for monitoring the news circulating in newspapers and on social networks, comparing it with that provided by the health institutions of individual countries, in order to deal with any anomalies as soon as possible. When oddities emerge, the WHO sends a request for more information to the affected country, but the procedure is rarely announced publicly. Direct and internal communications with the institutions involved are preferred, reaching something public only if there are useful elements to share globally, for example to reduce the risks of having a health emergency.

In the early stages of what would later become the coronavirus pandemic, the WHO was accused of being too cautious towards the Chinese government and of not having immediately requested greater transparency on the spread of SARS-CoV-2. The public request for clarification shows a change of approach in a context in which there is more attention on these issues from the general population, which in recent years has had to face great difficulties and limitations.

At the moment there is a lack of more precise and official data on the spread of pneumonia among children, even if the WHO request has led to some greater concreteness. The fact that no increase in similar respiratory diseases has been reported among adults, however, seems to make the presence of a new, yet unknown virus less likely. To learn more, children with symptoms should be tested for the pathogens that most commonly cause respiratory illnesses to better understand the cause of their health problems. A large amount of negative tests on the most widespread known viruses and bacteria circulating in this period could give some indication of possible new pathogens.

According to some observers, the story shows how the approach of the Chinese authorities in communicating transparently with international health institutions has not changed much, despite the recent pandemic having originated in the country. Between 2019 and 2020, China was relatively diligent in sharing information on what would later be called SARS-CoV-2, but delays and omissions still emerged in the management of the first phase of the health emergency that would then spread to Worldwide.