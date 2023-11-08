Fans are happy, but at the same time afraid, due to the announcement of the Zelda movie, will Nintendo choose Tom Holland to be Link?

The announcement that no one expected so soon, although the rumors totally pointed to it. Nintendo is collaborating with Sony to launch a película live-action de The Legend of Zelda. With Shigeru Miyamoto at the helm, the film will change the animation of Super Mario Bros for flesh and blood actors, and that has revived the biggest fear of fans: what Tom Holland to be the actor of Link in the Zelda movie.

Following the sudden announcement, the name of the actor, who many know for his role as Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has become trend on social networks. The reason? The jokes, the requests and also the fears that Nintendo will choose him to lead the cast of the live-action Zelda.

The debate has escalated, since still Not a single clue has been given about the cast of the feature film. Shigeru Miyamoto has already announced that development as such has just begun and, therefore, it will take a long time to see anything. However, long before Hyrule hits the big screen (again), we will have to know the names of those who will play Link, Zelda, Ganondorf and other key names in this story.

Fan reactions to Tom Holland’s possible candidacy as Link in Zelda

A large part of the community is already taking it with humor, but behind it lies the fear that those images made by AI, which showed Emma Watson as Zelda and Tom Holland as Link, become a reality. As is usual on networks, the memes have not stopped circulating, while the forums debate whether it would really be the best choice:

Me when Tom Holland says “I am The Legend of Zelda” in the live action movie. pic.twitter.com/IuGgdDtrHz — Lic. Chanandler Bong (@SantiagoVilli) November 7, 2023

There are people who prepare for anger with some humor, as well as those who are already fully prepared and save their most diabolical laugh for then:

me when they reveal the cast members for the live action legend of zelda film and tom holland is actually link pic.twitter.com/iO8elWoqYW https://t.co/64A3fE5UDr — sita ⚡️ (@twilisita) November 7, 2023

Others have taken the opportunity to also propose to Chris Pratt for the Zelda movie. Since he’s the voice of Mario in theaters, why not be in Hyrule as well?

Tom Holland and Chris Pratt to be in the Zelda movie Tom Holland about to spoil the whole plot pic.twitter.com/TX8DYBCsGa — The Marvels (@secretinvasionn) November 8, 2023

And, of course, there are those who have taken advantage of AI to set up their own Zelda live-action trailer with Tom Holland turned into Link:

EXCLUSIVE: First look of Tom Holland as Link in the live-action “Legend of Zelda” movie from Nintendo/Sony. (via IGN) #TomHolland #LegendOfZelda pic.twitter.com/bl1soLumGX — Brielle Garcia (@tacolamp) November 8, 2023

Now we ask you. What would you think if the actor was finally chosen to play the Hero of Hyrule?

