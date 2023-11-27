Do you like the Scott Pilgrim movies, series and comics? Well then this anime is going to seem wonderful to you. Write it down!

There is an anime that everyone will love if they liked Scott Pilgrim. The new animated series on Netflix has returned old fans and new followers to the dynamic world created by Bryan Lee O’Malley. This production, directed by Bryan Lee O’Malley himself and BenDavid Grabinski, is a mix of sequel and remake of the graphic novel and the film by Michael Cera and Brie Larson. An animated series highly acclaimed by film critics. And also by the public. In fact, viewers have greatly appreciated being able to reunite the original cast to give voice to their characters.

He Scott Pilgrim anime on Netflix, eight episodes long, reimagines the original story. But this time it’s focused on Ramona Flowers, who investigates Scott’s sudden disappearance. The series has been praised for its animation style influenced by 90s video games. In fact, it features a rhythm similar to the anime Angel Beats!, and is reminiscent of productions such as Dragon Ball and Street Fighter.

‘Angel Beats!’ It is an exceptional, complex and very melancholic anime

After the premiere of Scott Pilgrim takes the leap on Netflix, at Collider have suggested that viewers might enjoy Angel Beats! If you are looking for something similar. The anime, considered one of the most melancholic in memory, tells the story of Yuzuru Otonashi, who wakes up in a purgatory for young people without memory. He joins the student organization “Afterlife Battlefront” in a battle against “Angel”, trying to prevent reincarnation.

Despite starting with comedic elements like Scott Pilgrim, Angel Beats! explores deep themes and reveals the tragic past lives of students, addressing emotional topics such as fatal accidents, suicide and illness. As the episodes progress, the characters find comfort and connection, learning to accept their past lives and move forward. The series highlights the importance of dreams, connection and acceptance, addressing emotional themes without avoiding reality.

Source: Collider