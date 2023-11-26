Google has increased the launch speed of all versions of Android Auto, something that obviously affects the availability of beta versions and also stable ones.

Even if you are not in the beta program Android Auto You should not worry, because it is always possible to find the most recent APK of the beta that can be installed on any device and by any user.

And after the availability of Android Auto 10.9, Google has surprised us again by releasing, and this is practically the case every weekend, another new version, this time, the beta of Android Auto 11.

Despite the number change, already in Android Auto 11, the beta version of this version does not seem to include a single new feature.

And we say it seems, because Google never releases a version update note, so it has to be the user community, after a few hours, when they discover if new features have been included.

In fact, the Android Auto 11 beta It was just released a few hours ago and you can now download its APK version from trusted sites such as APK Mirror, although you will likely have to enable installation permissions from third-party sources on your Android device, if you have not done so before.

Two great new features coming to Android Auto

What we do know is that Google is working on two long-awaited features for Android Auto.

One of them is a kill button for wireless users of the operating system. In this way, if we run Android Auto without a cable, you will know that the only way to disconnect is to turn off Bluetooth, something that other wireless devices such as our smart watches will surely not like.

By including a disconnect button, everything will be much simpler since we can, from the notification center, disconnect Android Auto wirelessly without affecting other devices.

The other functionality is what will allow us custom wallpapersalthough it is still not clear if Mountain View will allow us to set another image as the background, regardless of the one on the mobile device.