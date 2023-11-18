The Invincible series is airing its second season, but the creator wants much more.

Robert Kirkman, responsible for Invincible and The Walking Dead, has incredibly ambitious plans for his animated series. For me, I hope they come true, because this program is brutal and the second season is being great.

These are his words:

“So, I write every season with everyone. I’m working on each season with the idea that we’re going to last as long as it takes to fully adapt the comics because I want, if we’re lucky enough and lucky enough to be able to do it, to make it perfect. So when we were writing season 1, I thought, Okay, that’s going to lead into this. That will happen in Season 3, and this will happen in Season 4, and then if we do it that way, that can happen in Season 5 and Season 6. I have a rough roadmap for everything from the beginning. So, that hasn’t really changed. We don’t have anything to announce yet after season 3, but we are very hopeful that we can continue for a long time. I mean, I’m thinking 100 seasons.” Robert Kirkman said.

Maybe 100 seasons of Invincible is going a little overboard. Especially if it takes them 1 year to make each one. But, it’s a good idea to have everything planned for upcoming events.

Invincible

Now, season 2 of Invincible is cooking the story little by little, since it introduced us to a villain who can move through the multiverse and that can make things very difficult for Mark Grayson. So it will be interesting to discover everything they have prepared.

But what is clear is that if The Walking Dead has had so many seasons and spin-offs, they can do exactly the same with this great animated series that can be seen on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Collider.