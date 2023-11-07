Among the most popular streaming devices is the Amazon Fire TV, known for its ability to stream multimedia content across various platforms.

Its popularity is due to a combination of interesting features, such as access to multiple entertainment applications, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, among many others.

As well as its ability to play 4K content, ease of use and a variety of smart features. In addition, its integration with the virtual assistant Alexa, as well as the possibility of controlling other devices, make it a versatile and very complete device.

But despite all its features, this small device keeps secrets that allow you to unlock hidden functions, including solutions to sound problems that sometimes affect the multimedia experience.

It should be noted that one of the common problems with the Fire TV is the difficulty in hearing dialogue clearly, since the background sound and sound effects can be more overwhelming than the voices themselves.

This situation can be frustrating for most users, since it significantly diminishes the experience. However, There is a method to solve this problem, it is the four-touch trick.

The trick that solves volume problems in dialogues on the Amazon Fire TV

It is important to mention that the Amazon Fire TV four-touch trick is the solution to improve sound clarity in dialogues in movies and television series.

To solve the sound problems on an Amazon Fire TV, follow these simple steps:

On your Fire TV navigate to the Setting. Then access Screen and Audio. Go to the option Audio and select Advanced Audio. Activate the Dialogue Booster o Dialogue Boost.

This function, which can also be activated from the subtitles option on some Fire TV models, enhances the voices of the dialogues in the content you are watching.

Improves clarity, but above all the definition of vocals. This will ultimately make it easier to hear and understand what is happening in the story, while maintaining a balance in the sound experience.

If after carrying out the four-tap trick, the audio problem persists on your device, you can try other settings directly on your Smart TV. For example, you can adjust the audio balance or bass level.

Likewise, you can try connecting your Amazon Fire TV to an external sound system, such as a sound bar or speaker. This will give you greater control over the audio and a personalized experience.