The Amazing Digital Circus is one of those animation projects that we all know will end up having even greater success than it has currently achieved. To begin with, we want to say that the universe of animation and series It is closely related to the entertainment industry.

And there are millions of fans and people interested in this field who may have heard about this animation project, but are unaware of much of it. This article is written to find answers to this and other questions about the animated work created by Gooseworx. Do you dare to take a look?

What is The Amazing Digital Circus?

The Amazing Digital Circus is one of the animation projects that has been embroidering these last few months in the world of the internet. And the animation has captured so much attention among the public (very diverse and from different fields), that there have been millions of people who are now interested in knowing a little more about the work animated by Gooseworx. The premise of The Amazing Digital Circus is more or less clear:

A woman has been trapped completely in a virtual world that looks like a circus. A circus in which several different beings inhabit that were also humans in the past. Our initial protagonist is Pomni, or at least that’s what they call her when they dress her in a jester costume and make her be part of The Amazing Digital Circus. The story promises, and has managed to hook millions of people who have already seen the first test episode of it through the internet for free.

The Amazing Digital Circus is classified as a production of the genre of dark humor and psychological dramaso it is not suitable for all audiences, despite its colorful and striking aesthetics.

The world of animation on the internet

The world of internet animation is taking off more and more. From complete productions made by professional equipment, to independent projects created by very few people, or by just one artist. We saw an example of this recently in the work that was shared about The Legend of Zelda as if it had been made by Studio Ghibli.

It is undeniable that artists today have wanted to make the leap to social networks and streaming platformsbecause that is where the future of art and a large part of independent animation projects lies.

Project origin

This project had its initial origins from one of the three releases that were presented to Glitch Productions, who was the YouTube channel that gave the green light to this project that has turned out to be an international success. The project is animated by Gooseworx (Cooper Smith Goodwin), Well, it was the company that hired him to take charge of the entire episode. In addition, this curious release has also been financed and produced by Screen Australia.

Kevin Lerdwichagul and Luke Lerdwichagul have been the two main personalities who have been behind the financing and issuance of the project.

So we have both the United States, the United Kingdom and Great Britain as the three places of origin that have made up the work of The Amazing Digital Circus today. On October 13, 2023, the first episode of the series was broadcast, which is also the pilot or test episode. And the proof must be said, it has turned out luxurious.​

The pilot episode

Below we leave you the opening episode of this work so you can take a look at it and tell us at the end of the article what you think.

Future of the project

The future of the project itself is quite clear. From Glitch they intend make a whole season about this story, since it has been seen after the pilot episode that fans are captivated by this story. With its unique quality, originality and humor, it has been a long time since we saw a new series of this style on networks or the internet. You could say that “they have hit the target right.”

The Amazing Digital Circus wanted to share with the community, and on behalf of the founders of the project, the plans for create a full season. But for this they need the support of the community through their official website. Only in this way will they be able to finance a complete season with this excellent quality that we saw in the pilot episode. Will you be part of this contribution?

