A new version of the most powerful Diablo 4 build in Season 2 allows you to cause up to 3 million points of damage in just a few seconds. We tell you what you should equip to access this configuration.

The Ball Lightning build for the sorceress within Diablo 4 in season 2 It has been positioned as the most destructive, but players are still investigating ways to deal even more damage with this build.

The latest discovery powers this build thanks to Frozen Orb as Enchantment. With good equipment, the sorcerer can deal up to 3 million points of damage within Diablo 4 in no time to melt any enemy. Here’s what you should know:

Diablo 4 season 2 build with which to cause 3 million points of damage

Active skills

Magician’s lightning ball Shimmering Teleport Summoned Lightning Spear Improved Frost Nova Improved Flame Shield Supreme unstable currents

Passive skills

Devastation Powerful Custody Crystal Cannon Elemental Harmony Aligned Elements Mana Shield Protection Static Shock Invigorating Conduit Sweeping Currents Electrocution Inner Fire Devouring Flame Permafrost Frost Overflowing energy

Charms

Frozen Orb Fire Bolt

Legendary Traits and Equipment

Accelerating Trait Gravitational Trait Elementarist Trait Disobedience Trait Cocky Trait Overwhelming Currents Trait Outfit of the Infinite Will of Tibault Heirloom of Esu The iridescent ring of Tal Rasha

Vampire powers

Infection Prey on the weak Ravenous Cursed Touch Domination

