Not all smart watches are equally good and resistant, but the truth is that this one Amazfit smartwatch it has everything. It comes with integrated GPS, plenty of battery, AMOLED screen and military certification. So it can be used for everything. If you want to know a little more about this model, keep reading!

Very resistant and up to 18 days of battery life

Its casing is made of polycarbonate, and it also has military-grade protection. So it is resistant to bumps and scratches. In addition to its ultra-resistant design, we must highlight its 1.30 inch HD AMOLED screen With anti-fingerprint coating so that marks do not remain on its tempered glass every time you touch the touch screen. And how could it be otherwise, this Amazfit smartwatch is waterproof up to 10 ATM.

In terms of autonomy, this Amazfit smartwatch is an all-rounder. And all thanks to what it can offer Up to 18 days of autonomy with normal use and a load. And depending on how you use it, the battery will last a little less: with intensive use it reaches 9 days and with the GPS always on it has up to 40 hours of battery life.

And leaving aside its battery, resistance and AMOLED screen, the truth is that it will be the best companion for exploration or for when you are going to carry out any type of activity. It allows you to know your blood oxygen saturation, monitor sunrise and sunset, has a compass, barometric altimeter and more than 100 sports modes. Just as it allows you to know the quality of your sleep.

You can find everything from outdoor running, treadmill, indoor walking, spinning, cycling to ballet, fencing, surfing, snowboarding, etc. So you will find all kinds of activities so you can measure your heart rate, the distance you travel or the calories burned.

At the best price on AliExpress

Another advantage of this top-of-the-range Amazfit smartwatch is that has GPS, in addition to supporting GLONASS, BeiDou and Galileo. And, on the other hand, this smartwatch is compatible with devices Android 5.0 or higher versions, as well as iOS 10 and later versions. So you will be able to connect your smartphone without problems.

Now, its price is one of the best points right now. We must be clear that we are facing a 4×4 model from Amazfit which has a RRP of 169.90 euros in the brand’s official store. However, if you take advantage of this AliExpress discount you can get it for less than 90 euros. Specifically, with the additional discounts it is only €82.51, so it is at its best price. Don’t think twice, because the promotion ends on November 18.