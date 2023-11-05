How the firing of Justin Roiland has affected Rick and Morty in season seven and those to come

In a twist that has shaken the cosmos of geek culture, Rick & Morty faces its season 7 without the gravitational influence of Justin Roiland. Not only co-creator, but also voice of the titular characters, Roiland’s departure has opened Schrödinger’s box: is the series we knew still alive or have we entered an alternative reality? With vocal spare parts Ranging from the hilarious melancholy of Mr. Poopybutthole to the frenetic energy of Mr. Meeseeks, the fabric of the show weaves bold new patterns.

While fans wonder if we are facing an identity crisis or an evolution, the seventh season is not afraid to darken the star of one of its titular characters. Morty, the young interdimensional adventurer, finds his light dimmed, sharing fewer minutes on screen, possibly signaling a change in focus. Is Roiland’s absence reshaping the dynamic of this iconic duo or is this a brave declaration of creative independence?

The new era of Rick & Morty: changes and challenges

A dysfunctionally accepted family

If anything has become clear, it is that the Smiths have embraced their abnormality with renewed fervor. Worldly worries were far away; instead, cerebral exchanges between Rick and Jerry become the new ‘normal’. It’s this focus on everyday dysfunction that brings an unexpected freshness to the most recent episodes.

A comedy of unlikely friends

On the other hand, the historical antipathy between Rick and Jerry gives a break, showing moments of unexpected camaraderie. The comedy emerges from this unusual change, perhaps suggesting that the true essence of Rick & Morty lies in its ability to subvert the predictable and the first episodes of the seventh season are demonstrating this.

Untracked narratives

Contrary to previous seasons, where each ending paved the way for future plots, the seventh season seems to sail aimlessly. Episodes that once sowed mysteries now opt for instant resolution, leaving fans wondering if the series is reinventing its formula or simply losing its way.

The Mystery of Rick Prime

In a notable deviation, the Rick’s obsession with Rick Prime is diluted without much explanation. This subplot, which once sustained a tense story arc, seems to have evaporated into the void of new episodes, possibly postponing its resolution to more climatic moments.

Rick Sánchez, as complex as he is charismatic

The depth of Rick Sanchez It goes beyond his role as a mad scientist; is a reflection of humanity y fragility. Throughout the seasons, Rick shows layers that make him unique in the landscape of cartoons. Her relationship with Morty evolves, showing a bond that defies dynamic typical grandson-grandfather. This focus on narrative and character development is what keeps Rick y Morty at the forefront, connecting with fans of different generations and maintaining its cultural relevance.

Rick & Morty treads unsafe ground. Without a clear direction, the most recent season dives into narrative and vocal experiments. Perhaps, in the episodes to come, the pieces will fall into place, revealing a definite path in this post-Roiland universe.

The dimensions of Rick & Morty have expanded in unexpected ways and it remains to be seen if the journey without Roiland will take us to innovative horizons or if we will long for a return to the familiarity of the past. What is certain is that the multiverse is watching, waiting for the next interdimensional leap, whatever direction it takes.