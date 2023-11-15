Intrigues and mysteries in the new Alien series on FX

From the shadows of outer space, the iconic sci-fi horror franchise Alien is preparing for its first big leap to the small screen. Noah Hawley, renowned creator of Legion, joins FX to carry out this ambitious project. With a legacy that dates back to Ridley Scott’s original 1979 film, the Xenomorph, that creature designed by HR Giger, has transcended as one of the most iconic villains in horror cinema. Its impact has been such that it has generated countless parodies and adaptations.

A new sunrise

After a series of ups and downs in the franchise, with sequels like Alien³ and Alien: Resurrection generating divided opinions, and Ridley Scott’s return to the Alien universe with Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, the saga seemed to have lost direction. But now, with The Walt Disney Company’s purchase of 20th Century Studios, new hope emerges. The recent success of the Predator prequel, Prey, and the announcement of a new Alien movie directed by Fede Alvarez, brings us to the FX series. A project that promises to revitalize the franchise, exploring unknown territories and expanding its mythology.

A combination of talent and novelty

The series already has a promising cast, led by Essie Davis, known for her performance in The Babadook, and Alex Lawther, star of The End of the F***ing World. Also joining in are Sydney Chandler, from Don’t Worry Darling, and Adarsh ​​Gourav, from ‘The White Tiger’. Additionally, Shadow and Bone’s Kit Young joins the cast, playing a character named Tootles. Although it is not yet known whether classic characters, such as Sigourney Weaver’s Ellen Ripley, will appear, this new cast promises freshness and depth to the saga.

Although there is still no trailer or confirmed release date, expectation is growing. Noah Hawley suggested in 2021 that the series could premiere in 2023, but it seems more likely 2024, coinciding with the release of Alvarez’s film. With the resolution of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, production will likely begin soon.

A familiar and terrifying setting: Earth

One of the most intriguing revelations about the series is its location: for the first time in franchise history, the series will be set on Earth. This decision promises an exciting and possibly terrifying turn in the Alien narrative, fulfilling a promise made 30 years ago.

The series is in safe hands with Noah Hawley, who has proven his ability to adapt established franchises with Fargo and Legion. Ridley Scott also joins as executive producer, bringing his original vision to the project.

Alien Legacy

Since its debut in 1979, Alien has become deeply embedded in the fabric of the popular culture, setting a new standard for horror in space. The film’s influence is evident in countless works of science fiction and horror later. Its blend of claustrophobic horror and sci-fi storytelling not only reinvented genres, but also created a new type of protagonist in Ellen Ripley, masterfully played by Sigourney Weaver.

Ripley is not only a iconic heroine, but also a strong female character model in a male-dominated genre. This trend of strong female characters continues in the new FX series, promising to maintain Ripley’s legacy while introducing new elements to the franchise.

Where to watch the Alien movies?

While we wait for the series, fans can enjoy the previous films in the saga on various streaming platforms, including Hulu, Max and Starz, as well as for rent or purchase on most VOD platforms.

With a promising cast, a new creative direction and an exciting change in location, the Alien series on FX promises to be a necessary and exciting renewal for the franchise. Stay tuned for more updates on this project that is sure to capture the attention of horror and sci-fi fans.