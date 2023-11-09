Noah Hawley, director of the Alien series, reveals filming plans between strikes and pandemics

The echoes of Nostromo still resonate, and we are already getting news that promises to set off the alarms again for Alien fans. Noah Hawley, creative soul behind the acclaimed Fargo, gives us juicy details about the highly anticipated Alien series under the direction of FX. With his sights set on a premiere that is anticipated for the first half of 2025, Hawley unfolds a road map that guides us through a labyrinth of delays and expectations.

A shoot marked by adversity

Hawley, in an interview prior to the fifth installment of ‘Fargo’, shares with TheWrap the production itinerary: a return to the set planned for January, with cameras rolling in February and filming that would extend until July, thus outlining a premiere which could mark the beginning of a new chapter in the saga.

Challenges have been constant for the Alien team, with the COVID-19 pandemic postponing the start of filming originally scheduled for March 2022. However, July 2023 marked the takeoff of production in Thailand, maneuvering through the SAG-AFTRA strike with a British cast operating under an Equity contract, although without its main star, Sydney Chandler, due to her American nationality.

Hawley’s vision: Between homage and originality

With most of the first hour already in the can, Hawley expresses his desire to speed up the series’ arrival to audiences, but acknowledges the extent of the work remaining. His enthusiasm is palpable as he describes the feeling of stepping onto a set that reveres the design of the original ‘Nostromo’, a mix of nostalgia and freshness that promises to dazzle both new followers and long-time fans.

The series, which is not set on the USCSS Nostromo but on a ship inspired by its iconic design, is at a crossroads: the film Alien: Romulus by Fede Álvarez scheduled for August 2024 could saturate or, on the contrary, increase hunger for content about Xenomorphs. Time will tell if this simultaneity will be an obstacle or a strategic advantage.

Sydney Chandler: The American star in the shadows

In the Alien firmament, Sydney Chandler emerges as the American star whose light has not yet been able to shine in this production network. Her absence from the Thai shoot, due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, has left a void that only intensifies curiosity about her performance. Chandler, whose career is on the rise, promises to bring fresh air to the saga, maintaining the legacy of strong female characters that Sigourney Weaver began as the unforgettable Ripley.

The Alien lineage runs deep, with roots that sink into the fertile soil of the Science fiction. Since its conception in 1979, the franchise has evolved, maintaining its essence through sequels, spin-offs and now, with this series. The expectation of how Hawley will weave this new story into the already established fabric of the saga is high. With the promise of an inspired but distinct plot, fans are ready to see how the new chapter will honor and expand the Alien universe.

In search of the green light

Meanwhile, Hawley and his team remain in suspense, waiting for the end of the strike to resume a project that not only promises to honor a legacy, but also expand it. With the expectation of resuming production, fans wait, faithful and patient, for the rebirth of a legend. With each new update, with each anecdote shared, the pulse of Alien feels increasingly firm, beating to the rhythm of an industry that never stops moving.

The Alien series is preparing to take off into an uncertain future but full of promise. Backed by Hawley’s creativity and FX’s expertise, this intergalactic journey is shaping up to be an odyssey that will undoubtedly leave an indelible mark on the heart of geek culture. And as the horizon of 2025 approaches, fans eagerly await the opportunity to once again immerse themselves in the disturbing and fascinating Alien universe.