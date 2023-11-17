The long-awaited series set in the Alien saga will arrive later than expected, as confirmed by those responsible.

Get ready for the shocking and long-awaited return of Alien! The franchise has been an emotional whirlwind, and when Noah Hawley, the mastermind behind hits like Fargo and Legion, announced his participation in a television series based on this universe, we have been waiting for updates on this project. However, we will not be able to see it as soon as we wanted.

TW got the scoop by speaking with Noah Hawley, who offered exciting details about the series. He revealed that cameras will be rolling starting in February, extending through July, which puts the release date in the first half of 2025. Yes, it sounds far away, but it will be worth the wait! The Hollywood strikes, which recently ended, have delayed everything, but hopefully it has given them time to prepare everything perfectly.

Noah Hawley’s path has not been easy at all.

The pandemic forced a delay in the start of filming in 2022, and then the Hollywood strike over the summer made things even more difficult. Despite these obstacles, they managed to film part of the show thanks to their British cast on separate contracts. However, the main star, Sydney Chandler, has yet to appear on camera, which means there is a lot to do.

Xenomorfo

Luckily, the film Alien: Romulus by Fede Álvarez is ready for its release in the summer of 2024, anticipating the ground for the return of the series in 2025. So, after years of drought, the future of this horror saga and Science fiction is sparkling with possibilities and emotions, offering a television and cinematic experience that promises to be a true space gem.

What are you most looking forward to seeing, the series or the movie? Leave us your comments.