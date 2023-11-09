Noah Hawley has revealed his plans to resume filming the series, which will air on FX and serves as a prequel to the original film.

Although Ridley Scott could not crown his trilogy after Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, fans of the horror and science fiction saga have reasons to get on the hype train in the coming years.

On the one hand, Fede Alvarez will direct Alien: Romulus, movie which will arrive in movie theaters in 2024 and that Ridley Scott himself has enjoyed, giving it the seal of approval.

Subscribe to Disney+

Your favorite movies and series are on Disney+. Subscribe for €8.99/month or save 2 months with the annual subscription, compared to 12 months at the monthly subscription price.

Start subscription

Also, as you probably know, the creator of Fargo, Noah Hawleyworks on his own serie prequel to Alien, the eighth passenger.

The series is destined for FX—Disney+ in Spain—and will feature Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Samuel Blenkin, Essie Davis, Adarsh Gourav y Kit Young in its distribution. Its production began in July, but only a handful of stars could be filmed with non-American actors before filming was shut down due to the actors’ strike.

The Alien series channels its production

Even before SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP announced the end of the strike after reaching a provisional agreement – pending ratification – Noah Hawley sat down to chat with The Wrap, ahead of the new season of Fargo, but also offered details of the plans for the Alien series.

“We’re all waiting for the strike to be over. The plan, right now, is to come back in January and film in February, and it looks like it will shoot until July or so, which puts the airing window somewhere in the first half of the 25th.

I was able to complete filming for most of the first hour. That being said, I wasn’t able to film anything with my star. So I still have most of the series to shoot and it’s about seven more hours. “I certainly would have loved to introduce the series to people as soon as possible.”

Following the news of the end of the strike, we assume that the team will be able to meet the deadlines revealed by Noah Hawley and film the Alien series throughout 2024 so that it arrives on FX in the first half of 2025.