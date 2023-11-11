Airships are no longer a thing of the past. For some time now, when talking about them, we have to use the future tense. And now, more and more frequently, we can do it in the present tense. A good example is Pathfinder 1, LTA Research’s gigantic aerostat, which has just begun testing in California. Although the company has been working on the prototype for years and we had been able to see infographics and images of how its assembly was progressing, it has now gone one step further by showing it in Silicon Valley so that it can undergo different tests before heading to Ohio.

His image has generated expectation. And open mouths of astonishment.

Logical if we take into account that we are facing what is probably the largest aircraft in the world. At least for now.

New times… and new technology. Seen from the outside, the Pathfidder 1 may remind you of the rigid structure hot air balloons of the last century, but that similarity fades when we take a look at its technical specifications. To begin with, the LTA Research ship presents a key difference with respect to, for example, the ill-fated Hindenburg, which in 1937 was involved in one of the worst accidents in the aeronautical industry: instead of using hydrogen as lifting gas, its technicians have opted to helium, an option that they believe is more stable and safe.

And that is just one of its many peculiarities. The gas is spread across 13 huge nylon cells, designed to resist tearing and monitored by lidar laser systems. “The circular frames form the ribcage of the aircraft and provide the structure to support loads,” shares the firm. “Each of the 13 main frames is composed of 3,000 welded titanium bushings and 10,000 multilayer carbon fiber reinforced polymer tubes. “.





Up to 120 km/h. That is the speed that Pathfinder 1 can reach, which incorporates 12 electric motors distributed along its sides and tail, in addition to four fin rudders, a deployment designed for vertical takeoffs and landings. Spectrum, the magazine of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) of the United States, specifies that the airship has a hybrid propulsion system equipped with two 150 kilowatt diesel wind turbines that work together with 24 batteries that provide energy to the engines.

“In addition to providing efficient and reliable energy, they rotate from +180º to -180º for effective directional control,” adds the company, which on its website allows you to take a virtual tour of the aircraft, inspecting some of its features.

A new colossus of the air. The IEEE publication claims that the Pathfinder 1 is the largest aircraft since the ill-fated Hindenburg, which measured no more and no less than 245 meters in length. Media such as Techcrunch or Interesting Engineering also identifies LTA Research’s new flying machine as the largest in the world. It is? The new airship measures 124.5 m long, which leaves it behind some of its older predecessors, such as the iconic 233 m LZ127 Frag Zeppelin, but it surpasses the aerostats in Goodyear’s fleet and is equivalent to almost four airplanes Boeing Next-Generation 737.

The Pathfinder 1 will also far surpass the enormous Airbus A380 passenger plane, 73 m long, or the one considered by Guinness World Records as “the largest aircraft of all time”, the Antonov An-225 ‘Mriya’, destroyed in the Ukrainian war and which was around 84 m. The Guinness record criterion, however, was not based on its length, but on its 640 tons of maximum weight.

At more than 124 m, the LTA Research aircraft also surpasses what is sometimes reported as the largest aircraft in the world, the Stratolaunch Roc, a ship designed to transport rockets and hypersonic vehicles. In its case, what stands out, however, is not the length, but the wingspan, which exceeds 117 m.













From the hangar, to the exams. As LTA CEO Alan Weston recently explained to TechCrunch, Pathfinder 1 is the fruit of “10 years of blood, sweat and tears.” If it has now become news it is because it has to face a fundamental chapter that the manager himself sums up wonderfully: “Demonstrate that it can fly reliably in real-world conditions.” To do this, the company has achieved a special certificate that allows it to start flight tests at Moffett Field, a civil-military airport in Silicon Valley.

Step by step to test yourself in the “real world”. The authorization allows it to operate in a well-defined space at a maximum height of 460 m. During the initial phase of testing, the IEEE magazine specifies, the airship will be anchored to a mast. It will be the first step to complete about 25 low-level flights that will total about 50 hours. During its first tests it will have two pilots on board, although it is designed to operate perfectly with only one at the controls.

When he finishes his exams, he will move to a hangar in Ohio where the company is already working on an even larger, 180 m airship, the Pathfinder 3.

Looking for your own space. The objective of this type of ship was also confessed a few days ago by Weston: “I don’t think that airships will replace airplanes, but I do see a niche for them to be part of the transportation architecture that reduces the carbon footprint of air travel. “.

Logistics is not the only horizon that the company manages. Its focus is also on humanitarian aid and assistance in cases of natural disasters, such as earthquakes or hurricanes, scenarios in which the Pathfinder 1 could be a valuable ally. One of the people behind the company is Sergey Brin, co-founder of Google and who a few years ago launched Global Support & Development, an organization that precisely aims to deliver humanitarian aid during the 24 or 96 hours after a disaster.

Images: LTA Research 1 and 2

