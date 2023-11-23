The Witcher author reflects on his unused contributions and the experience of seeing his creation come to life

Deep in a studio full of magic and monsters, Andrzej Sapkowski, the literary creator of The Witcher, watches with critical but curious eyes as his fantasy world comes to life on Netflix. Although his name resonates in the production halls, Sapkowski reveals a bitter but humorous truth: his suggestions are often forgotten.

An unrequited vision

Speaking from the heart of the Vienna Comic Con, Sapkowski shares with Cerealkillerz his vision of the film set: a spectacle that impresses, but where his voice as an author seems to fade between the sets. “It’s normal, who am I? “Just the writer,” he jokes, reflecting on the irony of being the architect of a universe now in the hands of others.

Author of six novels in The Witcher saga, with a seventh on the way, Sapkowski has woven a narrative tapestry that serves as the basis for the Netflix adaptation. The series, under the creative direction of Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, has seen stars such as Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan and Joey Batey. Henry Cavill, who played the iconic Geralt of Rivia until the third season, will hand over his mantle to Liam Hemsworth in the fourth installment.

A strange sight for Sapkowski

For the author, seeing his creations on the screen is a disconcerting experience. In a conversation with the YouTube channel, Sapkowski confesses to feeling alien to the visual process, accustomed to building worlds with words instead of images. “Every visual adaptation is strange to me,” he admits, perceiving the representation of his universe as an interesting and sometimes surprising reflection.

A hero between two worlds

He central character of the saga, Geralt of Rivia, has transcended beyond the pages written by Sapkowski, becoming a cultural icon in both video games and the Netflix series. This transition from one medium to another has been a fascinating journey, with each adaptation adding unique nuances to the Witcher. Henry Cavill’s performance, in particular, has been praised for his fidelity to the source material, capturing the essence of the character with a mix of physical strength and emotional complexity. The replacement of him by Liam Hemsworth in the fourth season has generated both expectations and doubts among the fans.

By comparing Geralt in different media, you can see how the adaptations influence the perception of the character. While in the video games, Geralt is presented with a more interactive and customizable approach, the Netflix series offers a more narrative and structured vision. This diversity in representation highlights the richness and versatility of the Witcher’s world, showing that a character can evolve and adapt while maintaining the essence of him through different art forms.

New adventures on the horizon

In the vast universe of the WitcherSapkowski has created not just a character, but an entire world rich in mythology and folklore. This narrative depth is key in the transition from novels to screen. The Netflix series, although directly inspired by the books, also takes elements from popular games, creating a cultural amalgam that appeals to a diverse audience. This intersection of media highlights Sapkowski’s ability to construct a universe that lends itself to multiple interpretations without losing its essence.

While season 4 begins production, the start time of filming remains a mystery. Netflix, meanwhile, fuels expectations with the announcement of a new animated spin-off: The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep. This new adventure will feature the voice of Doug Cockle, an actor who gave life to Geralt in video games, immersing fans in unknown depths.