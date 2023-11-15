For some, this will be a surprising turn of events. Now that the second season of The Last of Us seems to have a start date for filming, rumors are coming from the actress who will play one of the key characters in the continuation of the story, and as fans will know, in the new installment we will experience the arrival of Abby. But who will bring this character to life?

The actress that many wanted to see

When HBO confirmed that it would make a serie de The Last of Usa wave of fans of the game desperately demanded the hiring of the actress Kaitlyn Dever as in charge of giving life to the character of Ellie. Her physical resemblance to the character in the game and her artistic skills made her a very suitable profile for the role, however, the producers decided to choose Bella Rampsey, who has proven to be a spectacular Ellie.

Obviously many were not happy with the decision, but it seems that time had a surprise in store for them, since Dever could arrive in the universe of The Last of Us in the least expected way.

According to sources, Kaitlyn Dever is poised to win the role of Abby in Season 2 of THE LAST OF US on the strength of her bravura silent turn in @BrianDuffield‘s NO ONE WILL SAVE YOU…https://t.co/PPr63lqlGL — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) November 15, 2023

This is stated by journalist and well-known leaker Jeff Sneider, who assures that Kaitlyn Dever is currently negotiating to obtain the role of Abby in the series. Apparently, her role in No One Will Save You has immediately convinced the producers of the series, who see Dever as the ideal Abby.

Is she the right actress for Abby?

As with the decision to cast Bella Rampsey as Ellie, this Dever rumor is not without doubt. For those who have not played The Last of Us Part 2, we must clarify that the character of Abby is a character with a lot of temperament, very physically strong and extremely obsessed with the protagonists of the series.

The main doubt falls on the physical plane, since from what we have seen so far, Dever does not have an appearance similar to Abby. However, the actress could be preparing for the role with a training plan as usually happens in these cases. Until now, many were betting that Abby would be played by Florence Pugh, which fits perfectly with the character, however, due to the multiple confrontations that will exist with Ellie, pitting Pugh against Ramsey would look too unbalanced on the screen, and that does not exactly happen with Dever, who in height and proportions fits Bella. But it’s impossible not to think about Pugh given the great physical resemblance he could offer.

Confirmation is missing

Although they are still simple rumors, an interesting detail is that the producer of The Last of Us follows the actress on Instagram, so there are connections that could confirm that everything is underway. Let’s hope that HBO can confirm something soon, although we fear that we will find out sooner with a leaked image than with a press release.

