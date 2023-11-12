“It would be great”.

Actress Hunter Schafer appears in all the pools to play Princess Zelda.

Join the conversation

The Legend of Zelda is one of Nintendo’s most important franchises, probably the most relevant of all if we leave Mario aside. With this in mind, it’s completely natural that the big N is working on a live-action Zelda movie, which was recently announced. Curiously, this aforementioned announcement has sparked a lot of speculation, especially regarding the cast, with a large number of users pointing out exactly which actors would be perfect for the main roles and which would not fit despite their fame.

With this in mind, you have probably thought that there are many names for the most important characters, such as Link or Zelda, but if we refer to the princess of Hyrule there are a specific actress who appears in all the pools: Hunter Schaferrecognized for her role in Euphoria, one of the best HBO Max series.

Now it has been the actress herself who has spoken about this fan fury, also confirming that she had read about users who They want to see her playing the beloved Princess Zelda.

It brings joy to the fans

Of course, it is very likely that nothing has been finalized, and it is clear that it is not yet time to make it official even if they had the complete cast, but Schafer has been enthusiastic about the possibility of playing this renowned video game character..

“It would be great”Schafer pointed out during the premiere of The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes when asked about this topic. “Personally, I love the game. I played it as a child and I still play it now”. Furthermore, this is not the first time that this actress has expressed her interest in playing this character after the wave of fans asking for it to be so.

It is clear that this does not mean that she will end up playing Zelda, but we already have history of fans asking so much of an actor that it ends up happening, as is the case of Jamie Lie Curtis to play the renowned Doctor Kureha during the second season of the live action One Piece on Netflixbut this does not mean that it is common.

Join the conversation