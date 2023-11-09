hollywood strike (Cordonpress)

After months of strike, SAG-AFTRA announced an extended three-year agreement with the studios and the end of the actors’ strike.

Let us remember that a few weeks ago the studios had suspended negotiations with the union SAG-AFTRA. At that time, there was talk that they were Far from bringing positions closer together, the conversation seemed to have broken down, according to the producers themselves.

After new meetings and proposals, SAG-AFTRA officially announced that there was an agreement. “We are delighted and proud to inform you that today your Television and Theater Negotiating Committee voted unanimously to approve a tentative agreement with the AMPTP. As of 12:01 am (Pacific Time) on November 9, our strike is officially suspended and all picket sites are closed,” was the statement on social media.

hollywood strike (Cordonpress)

What was the agreement with the studios?

“In a contract valued at more than $1 billion, we have reached an agreement of extraordinary scope that includes “above-standard” minimum compensation increases, unprecedented provisions for consent and compensation that will protect members from the threat of AI and for the first time establishes a streaming participation bonus. Our Pension and Health limits have been substantially increased, which will add much-needed value to our plans. Additionally, the agreement includes numerous improvements for multiple classes, including large classes. We have reached an agreement that will allow SAG-AFTRA members in all classes to build sustainable careers. Many thousands of artists, now and in the future, will benefit from this work,” the union communicated via X.

It is a fact, 2023 was a year full of strikes and with all film and TV projects stopped. Today it is a reality, there was an agreement between the parties and The actors’ strike finally came to an end.

Anthony Behar/Sipa USA / Cordon Press