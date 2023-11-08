The announcement of the launch of the The Legend of Zelda movie at the hands of Nintendo y Sony Pictures It has left us all with a changed foot. And not because we did not already know in advance that the plans to carry out Link to the cinema were on the table, but because more or less we all assumed that it would be an animated film.

However, with Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes director Wes Ball and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse producer Avi Arad at the controls, right now the only thing we can think about is who could be after the roles of Link, Zelda and Ganondorf in a film with real actors from The Legend of Zelda. These are our favorites.

Jeremy Allen White

It’s not just that he is the fashionable actor thanks to that wonder called The Bear, it’s that few actors capable of wearing pointy ears have the track record of this titan with a Golden Globe on his shelf. Those who also know him for his role in Shameless will clearly realize how happy it would make us to see Jeremy Allen White playing Link.

Walker Scobell

It would not be unreasonable for Nintendo and Sony to opt for more unknown actors for the main roles of The Legend of Zeldawhich would rule out profiles that seem to be in all the pools like that of Tom Hollandand if that were the case, few actors would look better in the green hat than Walker Scobell.

His age, he is only 14, may work against him, and his career is far from being that of Allen White after setbacks like The Adam Project, but if we focus on his physiognomy and his experience in films and adventure series, The truth is that I would totally hit it off as Link.





Florence Pugh

Nominated for an Oscar and a Bafta, Florence Pugh It is the perfect mix between an outstanding career and the perfect style to embody a warrior princess like Zelda. Well-known for her role in the disturbing Midsommar, and having already jumped into tabletop cinema thanks to Black Widow and Marvel, it is another of those cases in which seeing a star with pointy ears suits us perfectly.





Dakota Fanning

Dakota Fanning She is another warrior princess with an insane experience behind her and a handful of more than deserved nominations. Despite a career that is far from being enviable in terms of success, since she was little she has shown herself in films such as I am Sam to what extent you can go to embroider everything you set your mind to.

Perhaps in search of that almost unknown face that these productions sometimes demand, both her career and recent nominations like Once Upon a Time in Hollywood will do her a disservice, but we would like nothing more than to see her shine like Zelda.





Idris Elba

It’s time to find paper Ganondorf and, given the versatility of the character, few actors seem more imposing to me for the role than the great Idris Elba. After having demonstrated once again to what extent you can give him what you want and to top it with the expansion of Cyberpunk 2077, the also rumored new 007 would be a fearsome rival for any Link.





Tom Hardy

Another actor to whom you can give whatever you want and he will do it for you without problems is Tom Hardy, and another face that with a little makeup and a turned-up nose is enough to completely look like the ambitious Gerudo. He has already shown on many occasions that he is great at being a bad guy, and few actors are capable of scaring you more just with his presence if you meet them in an alley in Hyrule.





