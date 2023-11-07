When a teen series is successful, it extends over time, and the actors do not grow up, its producers have a problem: How to make actors look like children, when they are no longer children? This is what is happening with Stranger Things. Should we rejuvenate them with AI?

Stranger Things is the successful Netflix series starring teenagers from the 80s who live all kinds of supernatural and terrifying adventures.

The series premiered in 2016, but in these seven years only four seasons have been broadcast.. There is still the final season that will be delayed at least until 2025, due to the strike of actors and scriptwriters.

Should Stranger Things actors be rejuvenated with AI?

Argumentatively, each new season of Stranger Things begins where the previous one ended, or a few months later. Its protagonists have barely grown up. Something that does not happen in reality.

When the series began filming, in 2015, its protagonists were real children and teenagers. But The final season will be filmed, at the earliest, in 2024, nine years later.

By then, Millie Bobby Brown will be 20 years old. Finn Wolfhard will be 21 years old, and Gaten Matarazzo will be 22 years old. Something similar happens with the rest of the group. They have long left adolescence behind, and physically they are no longer children.

Some statements from the producer of Stranger Things, Shawn Levy, caused a stir a few days ago, saying that “we will do everything necessary so that the actors do not show their age.” This led many people to speculate on social networks, with the use of artificial intelligence to rejuvenate them.

AI rejuvenation is increasingly common in film and television. We have seen it in the Star Wars series or Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, for example.

The mess has been so big that Shawn Levy has had to clarify his words in an interview on Deadline. This is what he said:

“We’re not going to use artificial intelligence. I was surprised that a sentence of mine on this topic had such an impact. The bottom line is that we know what we’re doing on this show. Our cast is brilliant. And these characters that the Duffers have created are so vivid. “I’m not worried about everyone dressing up again and bringing them to life.”

Everything indicates that Stranger Things actors will be brought back to adolescence using makeup, hair and clothes, and not through artificial intelligence. A decision that seems completely logical: they are still very young, it is not the cast of Sensación de vivir…