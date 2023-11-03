With the end of the season the time of the ACI Sport Federal Supercourse is approaching, the training event organized by the ACI Sport Federal School “Michele Alboreto” which will experience its 20th edition. Four days of activities, from Monday 6th to Thursday 9th November, will see some of the most promising young drivers on the international scene engaged along the track of the Vallelunga “Pietro Taruffi” racetrack.

The students – four chosen by the Federation and two by Ferrari Driver Academy, partners of the project – will be stimulated through a series of tests and will have the opportunity to study the technique together with the staff of the Automotive University. At the end of the program supported by Cetilar, which has supported the Federal School for two years in the main activities, a detailed report will be drawn up for each pilot which will help the commission to indicate the name of the winner of the 20th Supercourse, as well as awarding the 4th Trophy “Gero” Cristiano del Balzo.

I PILOTS

There will therefore be six drivers who will take part in the exclusive end-of-year event, all coming from the world of karting, each protagonist in the best national and international series. They are Riccardo Cirelli (2008, Turin), Mattia Colnaghi (2008, Monza), Emanuele Olivieri (2008, Asti) and Giacomo Pedrini (2008, Cesena), invited by the Federal School, to whom are added Renè Lammers (2008, Holland ) and Tomass Stolcermanis (2007, Latvia) indicated by FDA. In fact, these drivers arrive at the Supercorso at the culmination of a selection program that has already seen them also come under observation at Fiorano, on the occasion of the last ACI-FDA Scouting Camps held last August and September in Maranello at Ferrari.

Photo by: ACI Sport

Group photo Supercorso Federale ACI Sport 2022 edition

THE PROGRAM

The young participants will undergo a program full of practical and theoretical activities, constantly supported by the staff of the Federal School coordinated by the Director Raffaele Giammaria. We will start from the psychophysical assessments carried out by Formula Medicine on the initial day, and then move on to the activity on the track, first on the covered-wheel cars with the Mitjets, present for the first time in the Supercourse and subsequently on the Tatuus single-seaters supplied by Prema, used in Formula 4, always with Pirelli tyres. Each student will be supported by a dedicated Federal Instructor and specialists from the Research and Training section of the School. On Thursday afternoon, at the end of the race simulation, the best driver of the Supercourse will be rewarded.

THE YOUTH PROJECT

Motor of the Youth Project promoted by the Automobile Club of Italy, the Federal School has identified and supported the drivers of tomorrow since 1982. The best talents arrive at the Supercourse after a rich training program which often begins with the Kart Summer Camp, a primary activity reserved for children starting from the age of 6, and continues with further steps such as the Karting Stage and the ACI-FDA Scouting Camps. The deserving pilots will then represent the national team as the standard bearer of the ACI Team Italia team. This was the case of Gabriele Minì and Andrea Kimi Antonelli, two spearheads of Italian motor racing, both winners of the Supercorso and currently engaged in Formula 3 and Formula 2, the two steps that precede the leap into Formula 1.