Netflix is ​​creating a fairly powerful video game catalog with big names.

Hades is one of the best indies that have been made in recent years

Hades has been one of the great surprises of recent years, since the title developed by Supergiant Games managed to become one of the highest rated action roguelite everwhich already earned him a GOTY nomination since many expected more content from the video game, something that was materialized with the announcement of Hades II during The Game Wards last year.

Now, it should be noted that although we are still waiting to know more about this second installment of Hades, of which it is already being announced when it will be available in early access, we can now see that Hades has arrived on a new platformsince after its time on consoles and PC it seems that it only had one more place left to be available: Netflix.

Hades, Braid and Death’s Door will be available on the Netflix catalog sometime next year

To put it in context it must be said that Netflix subscription gives access to different video games in the purest style of Xbox Game Pass, and can be found in its catalog big names like Shovel Knight, Dead Cells, Ninja Turtles, among many others. And it seems that three great games are going to be added to its catalogsince it has been announced that Hades, Braid and Death’s Door are coming to the streaming service.

In these three cases it must be said that They will be available in 2024, being that no specific date has been given for them. However, it seems that the one that has received the most attention has undoubtedly been Hades, giving rise to a trailer for the acclaimed title being shared and published on Netflix channels:

For the rest, we must remember that in Hades we take control of Zagreus, the son of the eponymous god of the Underworld who wants to escape this kingdom. In case you want to play it, remember that it is available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X y Xbox Series S.

