The European Commission is expected to publish its annual review of all countries applying to join the European Union on Wednesday. We are talking about it because it will also contain the first official assessment of the progress made by Ukraine and Moldova to align with the parameters required by the Union and should recommend the start of official negotiations for their membership. The two countries had requested membership following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, and the European Union granted them official candidate status in June 2022.

The start of negotiations is an important step and depends on an evaluation by the Commission of the reforms that a country has managed to implement to align itself with the values ​​and standards of the European Union, but it is only the first of a long series. As established by Article 49 of the Lisbon Treaty, any European state has the right to apply to join the European Union, provided that it accepts and respects the so-called “Copenhagen criteria”, which include democracy, equality, Rule of law, independent media, respect for human rights, a functioning market economy and acceptance of the laws of the Union.

Once the official status of candidate has been obtained, which for Ukraine and Moldova arrived after a few months, the member states of the Union ask the European Commission to carry out an assessment of the candidate’s suitability and based on his response they can vote for the start of negotiations, which must be approved unanimously. The initial assessment and duration of these negotiations depend on the speed and effectiveness with which a country aligns itself with European standards, implementing reforms and promulgating laws in 35 areas, including justice, economy and foreign policy, but also by the political objectives of the member states. In this second phase the country receives financial and technical support from the Union, but each step towards membership must be approved unanimously and is often not a linear process.

Depending on the extent of the necessary reforms and the internal politics of the Union, negotiations can last more than a decade. In recent years the European Union has become more scrupulous in granting member status to new countries for a series of mainly political reasons, including that of risking the entry of democracies that are not yet mature: for some years, more and more observers have believed, for example, that the substantial eastward enlargement carried out by the Union between 2004 and 2007 was carried out too hastily, incorporating countries that were not mature and legitimizing with funds and political support ruling classes who then proceeded to govern those countries in a semi-authoritarian manner , which happened for example in Poland and Hungary.

During a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held on Saturday in Kiev, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said that Ukraine in recent months has implemented “well over 90 percent” of the reforms necessary to start accession negotiations. These reforms concerned the Ukrainian judicial system, which according to the Union is one of the authorities that Ukrainian citizens trust least, and the fight against money laundering and the influence of oligarchs.

However, he added that the country will have to continue working on these areas to reach the Union’s standards, although the ongoing war makes this process more complicated. In particular, when granting the country official candidate status in June, the Commission had underlined the need to legislate on a selection procedure for judges of the Constitutional Court and to strengthen institutions dealing with anti-corruption: in 2022 the country it was in 116th place out of 180 countries in the corruption perception index drawn up by the non-governmental organization Transparency International, which however added that Ukraine had made important progress in this area in recent years.

Although many countries are in favor of Ukraine’s entry into the European Union, others have doubts both about the country’s political stability and the cost it could entail: despite continuing to provide aid to Ukraine, the United States has shifted its attention to conflict between Israel and Hamas and this means that the Union will soon have to take more responsibility for the future of Ukraine. If it becomes a member state, the country will not only have to rebuild after the war, the end of which does not seem close, but its huge agricultural sector will be able to benefit from the Union’s agricultural subsidies, which currently already weigh heavily on the European budget and are considered a problem for many.

Moldova, which is located between Ukraine and Romania, also asked to join the Union following the Russian invasion of Ukraine: in February President Maia Sandu said that the government had become aware of a Russian plan for a coup in Moldova led by the Wagner group. When she applied, the Commission told her that reforms needed to be implemented in nine areas, including anti-corruption and the judiciary. By June he had completed three and had made good progress in three other areas.

Although the aforementioned political doubts persist for Moldova regarding the entry into the Union of Eastern European countries, the Moldovan Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration Nicu Popescu said he was confident about the timing of the process of your country’s accession, as it has been implementing reforms to align itself with the Union for many years: in recent months it has also created 35 working groups in preparation for accession talks, has started training around 300 public officials on EU policies and institutions Union and began a program of monitoring all its laws to understand where to intervene to have a better chance of quickly joining the Union.

Membership times vary greatly. In the mid-1990s, Finland needed three years to complete the procedure, while Turkey has been negotiating its entry since 2005 without any real prospect of progress, given that negotiations have been suspended since 2018 due to the country’s regression in the matter. of rule of law and human rights. The speed of accession does not only concern the efforts of the candidate countries, but also the will of the member states: Bulgaria, for example, has long blocked the start of accession negotiations with North Macedonia, accusing it of historical denialism and attitudes anti-Bulgarians and countries like Hungary could do the same thing with Ukraine, which for a long time blocked the release of European funds for military support for the country in the conflict against Russia.